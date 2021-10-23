The property management firm at Bingham Square Apartments on the west side of the city has decided to stop accepting Section 8 vouchers.
Those federally backed vouchers provide critical housing for low-income residents. The local program is administered by the Anderson Housing Authority, which has agreements with two complexes, totaling 84 apartments, and 52 other sites. But by the end of November, take away 21 Bingham apartments that were managed by the Florida-based Property Resource Associates.
Withdrawing from the Section 8 low-rent program is the management firm’s right as was entering into the program.
What’s not right, and currently giving the city administration financial headaches, is the management firm’s debt to a city that trusted it to do the right thing.
First, we express empathy for the families uprooted by the decision. The AHA is working to find them new residences in a short period of time.
It was only five years ago that a federal audit criticized AHA for not meeting federal, and even its own, Section 8 requirements. As AHA has rebounded, it now faces a jolt that it did not create.
In 2019, representatives from Property Resource Associates told the Anderson Redevelopment Commission that Property Resource was looking into the purchase of the neglected Courtyard Apartments on West 16th Street. To make $1.8 million in renovations, the firm asked for a tax increment financing bond. The request was granted, with the redevelopment commission providing $935,000. That was to be repaid through a higher property tax assessment of the complex.
By September of this year, residents complained of living conditions. The redevelopment commission hired inspectors for all 129 apartments; the AHA inspected the 21 Section 8 apartments, and all failed the inspections.
The city, which has a mortgage on the property, has two likely options: File a lawsuit to get back the unpaid debt or take control of Bingham Square.
We urge the former, as the city administration should not be saddled with managing an already-troubled apartment complex. The Anderson Housing Authority also is finally back on its feet and may not want the additional responsibility.
Property Resource Management has indicated it doesn’t want the headaches of running Section 8 housing. That’s a tragedy for 21 families and a blow to the entire local program.
The city must seek the unpaid bond money. And the Anderson Housing Authority must continue to show compassion and continue with relocation efforts for the low-income renters who did nothing to deserve this shocking development.
