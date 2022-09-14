The skill in operating a career or trade center for high school students is keeping up with changing technologies for future job-seekers, on one hand.
On the other, coordinators and instructors must realistically address the needs of students who plan to immediately enter the workforce after high school graduation.
To the latter end, Alexandria-Monroe Jr. High School can be complimented for its advanced manufacturing program, now being expanded into its second year.
As of this moment, there are 14,900 available jobs in advanced manufacturing with hourly wage ranges from $15 to $32, according to the Next Level Jobs Indiana website.
That’s the highest number among high-growth jobs where Hoosiers can receive tuition-free training through the state’s Workforce Ready Grant program.
Others include the building and construction trades, health and life sciences, and information technology and business services.
By the way, the wide scope of advanced manufacturing offers careers such as electrical power-line installers, welders and first-line supervisors, among scores of others.
But here’s something many people don’t appreciate about the Alexandria-Monroe program and other similar classes. Although instructors teach, for example, how an auto production line operates, the real lessons are about developing skills that can be used in any trade.
The ability to adapt to the changing demands of a job require young adults to assess what they value in work and what career-seekrs like and don’t like to do.
From there, there’s the evaluation of what skills are present and what are needed.
Then, build a plan based on those values, interests and skills, suggests the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Students, as well as adults seeking careers, can take an assessment at indianacareerexplorer.com.
In Madison County, job growth by 2030 is expected in transportation such as freight, stock and material movers; food preparation; and healthcare practitioners.
Many future jobs will require bachelor’s degrees, associate’s degrees or a post-secondary certificate. For example, some first-line supervisors for production may need some college courses. But some won’t. That again is why programs such as Alexandria-Monroe’s are crucial in helping teens determine their career paths.
Of course, there are more career routes beyond working on an auto production line.
But thanks to such programs around the state like Alexandria-Monroe’s, students can begin to not only assess what they hope to do someday but actually plan wisely for a career.