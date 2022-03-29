Anderson school officials should listen to the concerns of representatives of Native American tribes and keep an open mind about how to address the Indians mascot issue.
Throughout the country, pressure has been building on professional sports teams with Native American-related team names and mascots, perhaps most famously the former Cleveland Indians and Washington Redskins, now known, respectively, as the Guardians and the Commanders. The Cleveland team also retired its long-time mascot, the smiling cartoon caricature known as Chief Wahoo.
More recently, the issue has hit close to home as a video of the Anderson Indians’ basketball pregame show has been making the rounds on social media and drawing criticism. The video includes a student dressed in Native American garb, dancing around another student dressed as “the Maiden” and then imitating a peace pipe ceremony.
The Anderson Community Schools’ defense has been similar to that of many professional teams in the past — that they are merely honoring the tribes of their respective areas. Now that’s a tough pill to swallow in reference to a name like Redskins, but for the rest, we’ll give the benefit of the doubt.
Dances and pipe ceremonies have deep cultural and religious meanings for indigenous people and as such should be approached with respect and sensitivity. School officials should be willing to hear the concerns of Native Americans if honoring their culture is the school’s aim.
With ACS being composed of three school districts that merged, there are some alternatives readily available. Perhaps it’s time to consider letting the Scots or the Pirates out of retirement?
If ACS chooses to continue with the Indian mascot, it should make every effort to work with tribal leaders to ensure that they feel their traditions are truly being honored.