As we look back on Black History Month 2022, the headlines have given us a stark reminder of how far we’ve come in our nation’s journey toward racial justice as well as how far we’ve yet to travel.
The stories that appeared in our pages to highlight Black history have served as a reminder that the troubled racial past in our country is not so far behind us.
Local business owner Jeane Poole was among the first Black students bused to North Side Middle School in an effort to further integrate the schools.
Edgewood Elementary Principal Terasha Webb discussed the disparity between the percentage of Black students and the percentage of Black teachers in their schools.
Over the course of this month, stories of Black leaders in our community have had to share the spotlight with national news stories that remind us that there is still much work to be done.
The unfolding federal trials in the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd remind us that racial violence is not just part of history but part of our current reality.
Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck during an arrest. Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder, and three other officers involved have been found guilty of violating Floyd’s civil rights.
Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down, apparently for being Black in the wrong neighborhood, after three men took it upon themselves to chase him down in the street after supposedly believing that he had committed theft. His killers have been convicted of murder and, more recently, federal hate crimes.
We may take some small comfort in the fact that these individuals have been brought to justice, but we should continue to work against the mindset that motivates these acts of violence.
As we reach the end of Black History Month, we ought to carry that awareness of the continued struggle for justice throughout the rest of the year.
