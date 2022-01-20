During his State of the State address last week, Gov. Eric Holcomb called on Hoosiers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“We know that people who are getting vaccinated and boosted overwhelmingly stay out of the hospital, stay out of the ICU and don’t die,” he said. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, I encourage, I plead, I even beg you to speak to your doctor and do so.”
Too bad the Indiana House of Representatives isn’t on the same page. Instead, our elected representatives seem headed in exactly the opposite direction.
According to the latest numbers, not even 53% of Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated. Indiana recorded more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The seven-day average was approaching 14,000.
The state recorded 115 deaths Wednesday. COVID deaths in Indiana had exceeded 19,000 at the time of the governor’s Jan. 11 speech. By Wednesday, the total was well above 20,000.
Indiana hospitals are crying for help, and many employers have answered the call.
They’ve begun seeking proof of vaccination from their employees, and they’ve started requiring those who refuse the vaccines to work from home or undergo regular testing to ensure they’re not spreading the virus.
The state of Indiana should be supporting employers in these efforts. These are reasonable requirements aimed at ensuring a healthy workforce. They’re intended to protect both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated from the spread of COVID-19.
So how does the Indiana House of Representatives react? It passes a bill placing restrictions on those very employers.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce opposes House Bill 1001, arguing the measure will make employer-imposed vaccine mandates nearly impossible to enforce.
Rep. Ed DeLaney, a Democrat from Indianapolis, argued on the House floor that the bill would do nothing to improve the state’s woeful vaccination rate.
"This bill sets a horrible example of civic nonresponsibility and tells our children that if you don’t like it, you don’t have to do it — and the state will back you up," DeLaney said. "It teaches indifference."
There are, of course, lawmakers who think the bill does too much. Republicans Jim Lucas of Seymour and John Jacob of Indianapolis questioned the effectiveness of the vaccines and insisted the bill should do more to protect "bodily autonomy." They suggested public health professionals should be promoting ivermectin.
Lucas and Jacob are wrong, but they do make an important point. This is a bad bill.
If lawmakers aren’t going to help in fighting this pandemic, they should at least get out of the way.
The Indiana Senate should reject HB 1001. The bill won't make things better, and it might very well make things worse.
