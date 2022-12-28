A U.S. House committee took the extraordinary step Dec. 19 of recommending criminal charges against a former president. Never before had Congress made such a recommendation.
Then again, no sitting president had ever fomented an attack on the nation’s Capitol.
As Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee’s Republican vice chair, noted in opening remarks during the Dec. 19 presentation, this is an unprecedented case. Every president in U.S. history before Donald Trump had accepted the orderly transfer of power, Cheney pointed out.
Trump not only refused to acknowledge that he lost the 2020 election, he actively stoked the fires of rebellion and then sat idly by for hours, watching the Jan. 6, 2021, attack unfold on television, before eventually making a halfhearted attempt to stop it.
Even after his lame, baseless argument that the election had been stolen from him was repeatedly debunked by the courts and by his own advisers, Trump still insisted that it had been.
Simply put, he knew he lost the election — by more than 7 million popular votes and 74 electoral votes — but was willing to use any means in his power to controvert the will of the people.
The Jan. 6 committee reviewed more than a million pages of documents and interviewed hundreds in investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, when legions of Trump followers stormed the U.S. Capitol building, disrupting the confirmation of Joe Biden’s election and sending U.S. lawmakers, as well as Vice President Mike Pence, scrambling for their lives.
With supporting witness interviews, including damning evidence from members of Trump’s own White House team, as well as videos and photos, the committee has made an irrefutable case that Trump bears the lion’s share of responsibility for the attack.
Specifically, the Jan. 6 committee, comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans, is recommending to the U.S. Department of Justice that the former president be charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to make a false statement, and insurrection.
Sounds about right.
The Justice Department is already knee-deep in its own investigation of Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. The committee’s case against Trump indeed lays a “roadmap to justice,” as Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, put it.
Despite the trove of evidence pointing to Trump, some contend that it would be better for the country, which is already fractured by partisan politics, if charges against him were not pursued.
To the contrary, Trump must be held accountable; otherwise, future tyrants will be emboldened to undermine the republic and its democratic process. One such instance in our nation’s history is more than enough.