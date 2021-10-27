Gov. Eric Holcomb, as an economic cheerleader for Indiana, came to Anderson recently to discuss opportunities for growth amid challenges from the pandemic.
The governor also discussed the potential availability of additional funds for the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), which was announced earlier this year. Currently, at least $500 million in state money is earmarked for the program, which encourages neighboring counties, cities and towns to partner in creating incentives to attract young workers to their areas.
The state is divided into regions, and Madison County is in the White River Regional Opportunity area. It includes Hamilton and Marion counties, plus McCordsville and Zionsville. It’s not an odd pairing but Madison County, which has more rural areas than the others, also clearly lags behind the two counties in educational attainment and personal per-capita income, among other factors.
Those indicators haven’t nixed plans to help the county become a little more attractive for residents and workers, according to the project’s 84-page regional development plan prepared in September.
The overly long titled “North Madison County Spec Building and Shared Space” plan could bring a manufacturing and distribution spec building to Elwood for $1.2 million. Summitville also would expand its town hall and get a shared spec building. The projects require local funding matches; so far, Summitville has committed.
And just when we think renovations to Anderson’s Riverside Park are sinking, another project would have READI chipping in $4.2 million for the $22 million creation of a newer park while eliminating two sewer overflows on the White River. The project is to include an amphitheater and splash park. The city parks department would be responsible for maintaining the area and providing entertainment.
Thirdly, the Flagship Enterprise Center would expand under a $8.7 million plan to acquire a 53,000 square-foot building for developing partnerships and educational opportunities.
Leading the charge is the Madison County Chamber, the city of Anderson and the Flagship. The Corporation for Economic Development Anderson/Madison County is also an advisory member.
Regional planning has always been a wise business approach. Smart planning that links communities can improve the quality of life for residents and workers.
We’re coming off a pandemic that hurt job growth and the creation of new businesses. We encourage these groups, along with their local partners, to remain aggressive in seeing these projects through to success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.