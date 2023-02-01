It’s unclear exactly what the Madison County commissioners have in mind for the potential development of parks.
But maybe that’s a good thing.
Before deciding what sort of parks to establish and where to establish them, the commissioners are investing in a significant amount of planning.
Last week, they voted to approve a $200,000 contract with V3 of Indianapolis, which specializes in design and engineering, to begin the process of planning county parks. The money will come from American Rescue Plan funding.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin explained that the park project will include three initial phases:
• Data collection, including community input, and documentation of current park facilities in communities across the county. Also, a study of park management models.
• Conceptual development focused, at least in part, on connecting hiking trails in the county.
• Development of an action plan to be presented to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources by the end of this year.
Basically, the county has developed a good plan to, well, plan.
We encourage members of the public to get involved in the community input stage. What sort of parks would you use? Where would be the best location for the parks? How important is it to you that local trails are connected together across the county?
While many of Madison County’s communities have popular local parks, large areas of the unincorporated county do not. So the idea of establishing parks in those areas has merit.
Hopefully, V3 will document the successes and difficulties of parks established in other Hoosier counties similar to Madison County. We can learn a great deal from the experience of other communities.
The key questions to ask include this one: How much would people use parks in Madison County? If the answer is not much, then it doesn’t make sense to spend public money to construct them.
The county’s three initial phases of its budding parks program, hopefully, will provide an accurate projection of potential park usage, thereby determining whether the county moves forward with the parks project and, if so, what park facilities it should ultimately produce.