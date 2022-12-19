The decision to end Anderson High School’s pregame ceremony was a simple and warranted change.
The action eliminated a ceremony held on the court before basketball games in which students danced as a male Indian in headdress and another as an Indian maiden. A peace pipe was passed among cheerleaders.
At first, Anderson Community Schools said the ceremony should be viewed in its “respectful” and “historic” context that honored Chief Anderson, the namesake of the city.
Granted, to many longtime Anderson Indians fans, the ritual seemed to be a way of honoring the community’s Native American heritage. It was not intended to mock Native Americans. Despite intentions, it did.
The costumes were purchased from what was purported to be the Dakota tribe, despite the Delaware/Lenape and Miami tribes having lived closer to the area.
The ceremony had been typically performed by white students, who likely didn’t have Native American roots.
The imagery degraded American Indians. It was also embarrassing to watch in an age when students should be taught to be sensitive to cultural customs.
But a TikTok video of the ceremony surfaced, and in March opponents approached the district’s board. Public performances of the dance were halted as the administration reviewed the situation.
In early June, the decision was made to end the routine but keep the school’s Indian name and logo.
When the home basketball opener kicked off Dec. 3, there were no students in Indian costumes.
The result could be seen by some as a compromise between the school administration and tribal activists. But perhaps it could also seen as a reminder to students, parents and alumni that we live in an era stressing a culture of respect.
Youth of today’s world may be more astute and responsive in recognizing inequality, inappropriate behavior and threats to cultural heritages.
Here, the AHS ceremony wasn’t offensive to one person but to a group trying to preserve its culture.
So, as years will pass, the ACS decision should be seen by current students as a wise first move.
The district should continue with its pledge to work with the Delaware tribe in helping students understand its role in the city’s history and incorporating respect into classroom materials.
The decision also allows ACS, as it has said, to use the talents of performing arts students in partnership with the Delaware tribe to develop new routines that support the area’s Native American history. Let the cheerleaders, color guard and pep brand join in the process.
Doing away with traditions can be unsettling and heartbreaking, but starting new ones can be rewarding for future alums and students — and for our neighbors who lived here before we did.