The Scottish people would argue vehemently over the origin of the sport of curling.
Their national histories often claim that the sport — gliding polished granite rocks across ice — could not have started in the Low Countries (Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg) since that region is deficient in igneous rock from which the curling stone is properly made.
For further proof, consider that all of the shiny stones used in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics were hand-crafted at a workshop founded in 1851 at Ayrshire, Scotland.
In case memories of the Olympics have already faded, Sweden won the gold medal in men’s curling; Great Britain won for women’s curling, and Italy took gold in mixed doubles. By the way, Scotland didn’t qualify though the sport now reaches Japan, South Korea and the USA.
In a small but significant way, Anderson will hopefully become a part of curling’s rich history.
Circle City Curling Club, founded in 2007 and playing in Fishers, has signed a lease to locate a designated ice facility in the former Anderson Tool & Engineering Building at 1735 W. 53rd St.
The club plans to invest $350,000 to install a 51-ton chiller to maintain the ice on three playing surfaces. About 50 tons of stone will be used level the floor under the ice, and 432 sheets of foam insulation board will be moved to the ice area.
Planned work includes demolition, framing, drywall, trim work, ceiling tile installation and flooring. Volunteers are needed. Check https://circlecitycurling.com for information.
The club routinely offers “learn to curl” lessons. Leagues and sponsorships are being sought, as in putting a company name on a rock and watching it spin down the 135-foot “sheet.”
For all that America has learned about curling in recent years, the presence of a forward-thinking club may prove to be an enjoyable way to spend an evening or afternoon. Let’s welcome them. No cold shoulders please.
Rock. Sheet. Who knows?
Maybe we’ll all start to understand the terms and rules of the sport.
Such a term as “brushing” the ice reduces friction; the faster the brushes, the quicker they melt the tiny ice pebbles that form when technicians sprinkle water into the rink. Or as in the way to score points by sliding your rock closest to the target’s (or “house”) center or “button” or “tee.”
But please don’t ask yet about the “power play,” a rule change that recently went into effect. We hope to learn what that means when Circle City sweeps into town.
