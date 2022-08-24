A Daleville veterinarian has been trying since 2016 to get his license back from the Indiana Horse Racing Commission that would let him treat Standardbred racehorses as he once did at Hoosier Park in Anderson.
It may be time for the IHRC to give up the fight.
Dr. Joseph Matthew Baliga has held a valid license from the Indiana Board of Veterinary Examiners since 1988. He held a separate license from the IHRC to care and treat racehorses.
On Sept. 29, 2016, a security officer reported that he saw Baliga inject a foreign substance into a horse on race day. Other than for the administration of furosemide, better known as the diuretic Lasix, track veterinarians are generally prohibited from having contact with a horse on race day.
Such an accusation left the IHRC with two choices: either have the track impose a $5,000 fine and suspend the license for up to one year or have IHRC fine him $5,000 a day and a license suspension, or revocation, of more than one year. He ended up facing both.
Baliga denies the allegation and claims he never had an IHRC hearing on the merits of his denial.
The commission sought a license suspension, a fine and a permanent ban from administering the racehorse diuretic Lasix at Indiana race tracks. His track license was suspended for approximately four years.
Baliga sued the IHRC. The Indiana Court of Appeals said the commission should have a hearing on the merits in the case. Instead, the IHRC sought and received dismissal of Baliga’s state case. So in 2020, he applied for a license, but no action was taken, effectively extending the suspension.
Last year, Baliga filed a federal lawsuit, which is ongoing.
Nearing six years, the case has led to nothing but frustration for the doctor and an undue amount of court time for the IHRC, which is represented by the Indiana attorney general’s office. From all outside appearances, Baliga has not received due process in adjudicating his case.
Tiring? Yes. But solely growing weary of prolonged judicial proceedings and delay tactics is not a valid reason in asking that the case be resolved.
There have been missteps in filings and hearings on both sides. There have been some legalese delays; note a recent IHRC filing in Baliga’s federal lawsuit, which is against the commission and 15 staffers. The IHRC questions whether Baliga is suing the 15 as individuals or as members of the commission. The case is delayed until November.
When it comes to the illegal doping of racehorses, Hoosiers expect the sometimes lengthy test results to be accurate. People who bet at tracks also expect the same diligence.
Hoosiers also expect exoneration of innocent jockeys, owners and veterinarians after a thorough investigation. Either clear their names or issue penalties against guilty parties.
Now, however, there’s likely too much ill will between the two parties to find an earnest resolution. But six years is too long for this case to drag on.