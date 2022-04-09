There was already a nurse shortage in Indiana before COVID-19 hit in 2020.
On top of that, employment in nursing and residential care facilities dropped by 5,600 in the past year, according to a February workforce report by the state. Hospitals saw 900 fewer employees.
This year, state Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Denver, said Indiana needs to graduate 1,300 more nurses every year until 2030 to meet health care needs.
This past session, one of Manning’s bills passed all the hurdles into law and will ease some requirements to allow for temporary licenses of retired or inactive medical workers, among other provisions that might help the situation.
Related to the nursing shortage, health care organizations recently received some good news.
The Associated Press reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to the lowest levels since the onset of the pandemic. Some hospitals were going days without a single COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit for the first time since early 2020.
That was the case at Community Hospital Anderson, which reported at the end of March that there had been no patients treated for COVID-19 during a six-day span.
In data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Ascension St. Vincent Anderson reported a a seven-day average of 4.1 adults hospitalized due to COVID-19 for the week of March 18, the same week that 14 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases visited the emergency room.
That puts Madison County in the low classification of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, about 3%.
That speaks well of the dedicated nurses, physicians, physician assistants, pharmacists and health care advocates who have worked, sometimes without rest, through the pandemic.
Declining COVID cases also speaks admirably for those who took preventive measures such as receiving vaccinations, wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
But Hoosiers are pragmatic.
As the United States deals with the new BA.2 variant of the omicron strain, we also hear of the omicron XE variant, which ia a combination of the BA.1 version with the BA.2 variant, making the combination XE a recombinant variant. It was found in England, which recently reduced COVID-related actions such as mandatory self-isolation and free testing
Other variants will surely come along, some relatively benign and others more dangerous.
In Indiana, long-term care reporting requirements have changed, so the data are no longer being updated by the state, an action that affects the collection of trends in deaths and weekly cases.
The same is true in removing measures to record data from individual Hoosier schools.
The Indiana State Department of Health now provides COVID-19 updates only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Not so fast, some of us might say. Some medical experts say the pandemic won’t be over “until it’s over.”
Let’s not forgo data collection simply because cases are on the decrease. Let’s not disregard vaccines and other safety measures that have prevented many of us from contracting COVID-19. Let’s not scare away more nurses from the profession.
Our health care workers have toiled day and night to get us to this point.
Let’s not forget the past two years.