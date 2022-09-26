Residents of Indiana who are not U.S. citizens may be able to obtain a state-issued card allowing them to legally drive a car if a piece of legislation passes through the next session of the Indiana General Assembly.
The legislation has not been introduced yet but was the subject of a packed Senate chamber hearing on Sept. 20.
Is such a card fair to citizens legally living and driving in Indiana? Could it be used as a database to trap immigrants? Or is it a way for such immigrants who are honest to no longer live in fear of being pulled over and arrested because there is a record to show to police, many supporters contend?
If the card can help immigrants get to work reliably, and confidently drive their children to school, then the idea could aid all Hoosiers.
The driving card — not reportedly to serve as a license or as a record of identification — would indicate the owner passed state Bureau of Motor Vehicles testing.
The card could ease court dockets. Annually, there are about 2,000 Marion County misdemeanor cases involving a driver never having received a license, according to Zach Stock, legislative counsel for the Indiana Public Defenders Council. “Anecdotally, the vast majority of those are undocumented immigrants,” he said.
Currently, 16 states have enacted laws allowing for the card.
The safeguards of the plan are tricky. Those possessing the card could not use it to vote or show the card in other states for identification or use federal services. But cardholders could purchase auto insurance, adding $68 million to the state economy over three years, one state senator estimated.
Here’s an important catch: How can immigrants living here without permission get a job if they don’t have a Social Security number?
Generally employers cannot hire such an immigrant. Unfortunately, some employers see the cost of paying wages to these residents outweighing the chances of facing a federal penalty for doing so.
Different options allow for work such as green card or work visa status. Also, a worker can use an IRS-issued Individual Taxpayer Identification Number that ensures that people, including immigrants living here without permission, pay taxes even without a Social Security number.
Last regular session, a driving card bill failed to get out of committee. At that time, the state would have paid about $1.3 million for the cards and to update the BMV’s system.
The bill’s authors, northern Indiana Sens. Blake Doriot, a Republican, and David Niezgodski, a Democrat, will likely try again and face an uphill battle about whether driving privileges should be afforded immigrants living.
The card assures such residents have passed BMV requirements and are able to purchase auto insurance. Currently, about 15% of Indiana drivers are uninsured, the Insurance Institute of Indiana says.
If successful, the card could in the long run help employers, workers and such immigrant Hoosiers who are trying to help themselves.