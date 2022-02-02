One way to judge the quality of an organization is to consider the way it responds to complaints.
Does the organization listen to complainants with an open mind?
Does the entity document complaints thoroughly?
Is the organization responsive initially, and then does it follow through?
Does the organization seem sincerely interested in determining whether it erred and whether it should revise its policies or make personnel changes?
Government organizations, supported by tax dollars, should be especially compelled to take a sound fundamental approach to documenting and handling complaints.
A recent news report in The Herald Bulletin makes it crystal clear that the Edgewood Police Department falls woefully short.
The Jan. 22 article chronicled Ariel R. Dalton’s civil lawsuit against the department, alleging excessive force during a November 2020 incident.
Dalton claims that Edgewood Police Capt. Shane E. Briggs stopped her without cause, treated her rudely and needlessly shocked her with a Taser. The officer counters that Briggs failed to follow his orders, failed to produce registration for the vehicle she was driving and shoved the door of his patrol car against his arm.
While a court will rule on the merits of Dalton’s lawsuit, Edgewood police’s handling of Dalton’s complaint suggests a dismissive, rather than responsive, approach.
When Dalton complained to Edgewood Town Marshal Andrew Ellingwood, head of the police department, about the November 2020 incident, rather than working with Dalton to complete a formal complaint form, the marshal merely took notes.
Dalton later asked Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt to issue an opinion about her requests for documents related to the incident. In his official response, Britt noted that “it does not appear that the EPD honored the statutory daily log requirement” stipulated by Indiana’s public access laws.
“EPD would be well-served to implement this practice going forward to ensure compliance with the law,” Britt opined.
In that vein, Edgewood police, sworn to uphold the law, should really be following it.
And while there is no law demanding that police departments have a formal complaint form, it only makes sense that they should. That is, if they want to treat complaints seriously by investigating them and addressing any problems revealed.
Edgewood Town Marshal Ellingwood doesn’t seem interested in that. When asked by The Herald Bulletin whether he would develop a complaint form, he said simply, “I’m not sure that I need to.”
