U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, has wisely signed onto a bill that could assist low-income Hoosier families with child care.
Under Senate Bill 3899, the number of families eligible under the Child Care and Development Block Grant program would increase eligibility to families making 85% of the state’s median income — this is a chief difference compared to a House bill that sticks eligibility at 75%.
Also, an eligible family earning less than 75% of the state median income (now $58,235) would make no child care copay. No eligible family would have a copay greater than 7% of the family’s income.
So Indiana families making $49,500 or less qualify for the program and those making $43,676 or less have no copay for child care.
The Senate bill removes some regulations that restrict home-based child care providers in rural areas, as Young states. (Federal law currently places restrictions on real property purchased or renovated using federal funds.)
Also, the provision relies on a state-initiated cost estimation model for providers based on geography and a child’s needs, among others. The model could result in disparity as states might include workforce and operational costs in the formula; currently it is a countywide model using availability of child care.
The bill, authored by Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, is in response to the Build Back Better Act, which passed the House and would provide free care for children under the age of 6. Scott.
Young and other Republicans have called Build Back Better reckless, saying it could increase the annual, unsubsidized cost of child care from $15,888 to around $29,000.
The Senate bill is not too distant from House legislation. Both rework parts of the federal 1990 block grant program. After 30 years, political parties are still refining, or tinkering with, its provisions.
House Bill 2817 by Rep. Robert Scott, D-Virginia, would allocate funds for states to provide services to all children with disabilities.
Each state would be required to create a tiered system to measure quality of care and then set reimbursement rates on a sliding scale. No family receiving assistance would pay more than 7% of its household income on child care.
The bill also provides funds and establishes grants for states to create preschool programs for low- to moderate-income children from ages 3 to 5.
And the Department of Health and Human Services must make grants to Head Start agencies to provide children with access to full-school-year and full-school-day services.
Head Start teachers and staff are to be paid a living wage, too. The bill also has a no copay provision for families earning less than 75% of a state’s median income
A U.S. News & World Report story found that Indiana was ranked among the worst states for child care costs, averaging $9,589 annually for one 4-year-old child.
For single parents, that amounts to 35.7% of their median income or 10.5% of a married couple’s median income.
Many times, it is wise to reiterate critical elements of any child care legislation:
Affordable care must be accessible, regardless of changes in income or employment.
Renewed emphasis should be given to services for infants and toddlers, including family care and responsibilities. Preschool programs are indispensable.
Reimbursement to providers should be based on quality of care; inspection of facilities is crucial, as are professional development systems for staffers.
Other basics should focus on children with special needs and widening quality care opportunities for diverse populations and underserved areas.
Although it’s rare for Congress to make widespread changes, both the Senate and House bills promise to address many of the elements listed above. But there is still a long way to go.