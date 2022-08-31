Hoosiers have a good idea how gambling works. They place a financial bet on an outcome of, say, a spinning wheel or a hand of cards. They either win or lose.
Most Hoosiers have an understanding of campaign contributions.
They can make direct financial donations or in-kind contributions such as yard signs or mailings.
Here, they should also keep in mind that the chosen candidate can win or lose.
Combine the two, add some underhanded donations, and Hoosiers can end up with a muddled and illegal mess.
It’s even worse when there’s a campaign contribution that comes through a gambling enterprise and “straw donors” who make donations in their real name but have been advanced payment by another party; in doing, so they act as an intermediary between the actual donor and the campaign.
The action is prohibited under federal law.
So Indiana residents can be thankful for Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, plus the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, the FBI Washington Field Office Criminal Division and the IRS-Criminal Investigation Division in Chicago.
That’s a slice of how many groups it took to charge former state Sen. Darryl Brent Waltz of Greenwood and New Cenatur LLC general counsel John S. Keeler with federal counts surrounding an illegal election finance scheme.
In mid-August, Waltz, 48, and Keeler, 72, were each sentenced; Waltz received 10 months and Keeler received two months in federal prison.
When Waltz decided to run for a congressional seat in 2016, New Centaur operated Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville and Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson.
Keeler paid a Maryland political consultant $41,000 in New Centaur corporate funds and directed him to funnel $25,000 to Waltz’s campaign. To conceal the nature of the contribution, Keeler filed a false tax return with the IRS.
The consultant directed Centaur’s funds into Waltz’s congressional campaign using Waltz himself and a dozen straw donors.
Those people, who contributed the maximum of $2,700 each, were reimbursed with New Centaur funds.
Waltz even personally went to one straw donor’s home and handed over $2,700, according to the federal indictment.
Waltz lost the election.
Such an illegal scheme is perhaps in the back of a gambler’s mind when they lose big at a casino: where does that money actually go? But such crimes may be rare. Some may go undetected.
That’s why Hoosiers might give a tip of the hat thanking the investigators in this complicated case.
Who knows how much more of a mess this would have caused had Waltz won the congressional race.