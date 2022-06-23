The Madison County prosecutor’s office recently reached coast to coast in seeking justice for families whose male head of the household hasn’t paid child support.
Lawsuits were filed against men living in California and Maine while also seeking support payments from men in various towns in Indiana.
This is a commendable courtroom venture that has slowly developed over decades, notably with the 2021 state law in which anyone who knowingly or intentionally — which is not that hard to prove — fails to provide support commits a Level 6 felony known as nonsupport of a child. It can yield a prison sentence of six months to 2.5 years.
If that person has a previous conviction for nonsupport, the felony rises to Level 5, which can result in a sentence of one to six years.
Those penalties, one would hope, reinforce the seriousness of payments.
Also, a decades-old program has gained momentum.
In 1975, Congress enacted legislation that required each state to establish a program to enforce child support obligations. The program was a condition of receiving federal funds. The program is known in prosecutorial circles as Title IV-D because Title IV, Part D, of the 1975 Social Security Act created the Child Support Program.
The federal government reimburses direct costs of child support enforcement at 66%. Counties also get performance incentives using collections based on measures such as establishment of maternity, establishment of a support order, support paid and cost effectiveness.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings knows the formula. In 2002, he was the Title IV-D prosecutor for the county.
These cases can get sticky and time-consuming, particularly when divorce is involved. But parents who are owed child support expect justice for themselves and their children.
That is why it was wise for Cummings to recently hire two investigators to go after those who don’t pay child support; educational neglect cases are also in their realm.
Once nonpayment goes above $16,000, Cummings’ office will consider felony charges. Cummings also said there are 7,000 child support cases in the county. Some involve arrears upward of $80,000.
In the past, such cases had to be tried through civil courts. Now that felony penalties are in place, families direly seeking child support payments might feel there’s more hope of getting the financial means to raise their children.