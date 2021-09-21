Providing fire protection is often accomplished through agreements between governmental units such as a township and town or two townships.
Such agreements fall into the category of a fire protection territory, which is created through a resolution and public hearing. Territories are not separate units of government.
That’s different from the role of a fire protection district, which is a separate unit established by county commissioners and a petition process.
Hoosiers pay for fire service through property taxes, which are applied at an equal rate in districts; there can be differing rates in territories.
They are different animals. And they can work in different settings.
In southwestern Madison County, Fall Creek Township, Green Township and the towns of Pendleton and possibly Ingalls (itself beset by bouts of fire department infighting) are considering merging to form a fire territory. Townships are worried in part that there will be a loss in property tax revenue due to a 1% cap on residential properties. The merger would help cover some of that loss.
It was only in 2016 that the Indiana State Board of Accounts noted that the town of Ingalls approved a salary ordinance in which the fire chief was to receive $60,000 in compensation; however, it was later changed so that the money would go to the fire/EMT crew members at $10 an hour up to $60,000 total. But that shift had not been approved by the Town Council.
Throughout Indiana, better financial controls are needed for our firefighting teams, even in those volunteer units that rely on taxpayer-funded trucks and equipment.
The fire territory proposal for the southwest part of the county might give local folks more control.
Authorities can reduce response times with a better staffed station or provide enough funds for newer equipment.
But what is critical here is that the governing bodies must be transparent in explaining the plan to taxpayers. Every resident should understand the financial effect. Plans should be publicly outlined for staffing and capital improvements.
And if current property taxes don’t seem like they’ll cover the transition, then the local bodies should consider approaching the Department of Local Government Finance in seeking an excess tax levy.
Indiana has seen too many times when a fire service merger results in bitter turf battles and taxpayer feuds.
Planners in southwestern Madison County should stress the reason for the territory. Detail the costs. Talk about improvements in services and fess up to any drawbacks. Answer all questions from residents.
At no point should residents feel uninformed or discouraged by the merger process. Transparency is key.
