There is a Circle K convenience store with gas pumps on the south side of Marion.
According to an August 2021 notice, its operators hadn’t routinely submitted to the state required documentation proving that it performed periodic testing to prevent spills from its underground fuel storage tank system.
Other documents also had not been supplied, according to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, which monitors underground storage tanks holding petroleum or hazardous substances.
The owner of the tank was SG Group, whose president was Mandeep Singh of Marion; however, that corporation was dissolved on Nov. 5, 2021, according to secretary of state records. The operator of the tank was MJ95 Inc., whose president was also Singh. MJ95 was also dissolved last year; the corporation is still listed as property owner with the Grant County treasurer’s office.
Inconsistency in submitting reports to the state is not uncommon among some underground storage tank operators. Nor is it rare for convenience stores/gas stations to change ownership.
But beneath the surface is perhaps the real issue: underground storage tanks, themselves. Leaks can contaminate groundwater used for drinking, bathing and preparing food. Such underground tanks aren’t confined to gas stations; they can be found at dry cleaners and industrial sites, among others.
Underground tanks are prominent throughout Indiana, even if they are unseen. There are about 100 in Anderson, eight in Lapel, 16 in Pendleton, even four in Summitville.
An online map of underground tanks prepared in 2018 with data from IDEM’s Office of Land Quality shows that six sites along Nichol Avenue alone had reported underground tank leaks between downtown Anderson and Layton Road. Fifteen leaks were reported along Scatterfield between University Boulevard and Interstate 69.
For decades, steel tanks were in use until environmental concerns about leakage, often because of corrosion, cropped up in the 1980s and 1990s. Today, underground tanks often have a double liner of steel or urethane, for example, in the interior. Exterior jackets can also be wrapped around the tank.
But submitting reports of spills and maintenance documentation to IDEM is still required.
Mandeep Singh, as president of Marion-based LL95 Inc., operates the Lucky Food Mart at Nichol and Park avenues in Anderson. The store currently has no gas pumps.
On Sept. 7, Singh asked the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals for a special exception to install pumps.
The request was denied after area residents raised concerns. Board members told the neighbors that underground tanks typically have dual interior liners. Still, the concerns are valid, and the neighbors pointed out that more gas pumps and more traffic are not needed in the area.
Owners of the site may have well-meaning intentions and an eye toward protecting the environment with plans to keep the site free of fuel leakage.
However, the recent denial by the Anderson board is a sign of a small community working together to prevent possible problems. The remonstrators’ actions might spur more residents to discuss the future of their communities with an eye on safety, the environment and neighbor unity.