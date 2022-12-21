Parent rights. Student rights. Education. School-parent relationships. School-student relationships. Public transparency.
And above all, student health.
These issues — and others — intertwine the subject of school gender support. It’s a thorny topic, bristling with implications in school districts across the country.
Recently, the topic of gender support boiled over at South Madison Schools.
The Daily Signal, a national news website funded by a conservative think tank, posted an article Dec. 5 about the district’s gender support policy.
According to the article, Pendleton Heights High School counselor Kathy McCord had sent an internal email Aug. 16 directing a student’s teachers not to disclose the student’s gender choice to their parents, based on the student’s statement that the parents would not be supportive.
McCord reportedly confirmed for the Signal that, “Over the last two years, dozens of ‘Gender Support Plans’ with guidelines not to contact parents have been sent to teachers across the South Madison school district.”
Furthermore, “McCord insisted that she and a few other counselors despise this district policy, describing it as both dishonest and harmful,” the Signal article states.
One PHHS teacher, Amanda Keegan, resigned, in part, to protest this policy, the news website reported.
“When I had to look at that parent, and feel like I was lying to that parent … I was sick to my stomach,” Keegan, reportedly, said.
At a regularly scheduled school board meeting in early December after the article was posted, Superintendent Mark Hall held that the district does not have a policy explicitly instructing staff members to withhold information from parents. But he also said something that sounds very much like such a policy does indeed exist.
“The school honors that request for any student who requests to be a called a different name without notifying a parent,” Hall said.
He referred to South Madison’s nondiscrimination policy. But the policy is not posted on the district website, and the superintendent acknowledged that it is not available for public review.
More than a dozen people spoke up about the school policy during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Many of them demanded clarity from the board about the internal email McCord had sent to the student’s teachers.
Some of those who spoke at the meeting defended the idea of respecting the student’s wishes not to have their gender identity divulged to their parents.
Legitimate arguments are to be had on all sides:
• Shouldn’t schools be communicative with parents about such potentially life-altering decisions?
• Shouldn’t schools be a safe place for students to talk to an adult about their gender identity?
• At what age are students capable of making such important decisions for themselves?
Schools have the unenviable task of finding the right answers to all questions related to the issue. But the definition of “right answers” will certainly be much different according to perspective. And in this case, people on different sides of this issue tend to be very passionate about it.
Ultimately, South Madison School officials are compelled to consider recommendations from medical experts, as well as input from groups supporting parents’ rights and students’ rights. Then they must create a public-facing policy that includes an explanation of what it’s based on.
Some community members will be happy with such a policy. Others will be upset.
Regardless, school officials must always bear in mind that the most important outcome to consider is the overall well-being of the student.