Two days before Christmas, Valentina Orellana-Peralta was in a Burlington store dressing room in North Hollywood while shopping with her mother for a quinceanera gown.
They heard screams. Valentina, 14, locked the dressing room door, and the two cowered inside.
Out in the store aisles, police were seeking a man who was assaulting female shoppers. Police initially believed the man might be armed with a gun.
Police tracked him down and fired at least three shots, according to a video released by the Los Angelese Police Department. The suspect was killed.
However, one of the bullets skipped off the floor and went through a drywall. The stray bullet struck Valentina. She died in her mother’s arms. The girl’s funeral was Monday.
Though her heartbreaking death was a half-country away from Indiana, police here, as well as other Hoosiers, should heed the end results of the Dec. 23 chaos: death by a single bullet.
The stray shot was fired by a reckless officer who likely knew better than to fire a bullet in a store filled with holiday shoppers.
This incident falls on Los Angeles police training. In Indiana, the state police agency offers valuable guidelines to the general public about ways to protect themselves in active shooting situations. For example, in the past, Hoosier were told to go to lockdown mode. That has been changed to the run, hide and fight approach.
Response tactics are always evolving. Indiana State Police changed restraint procedures after the 2020 police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
But the Los Angeles tragedy goes back to police basics. Was excessive force necessary in the first place? Although police must make split-second decisions, was Valentina’s death avoidable?
Police and the general public should be reminded about the new trendy word in law enforcement, de-escalation.
When feasible, officers should contain an area, use surveillance, wait out a subject, summon reinforcements or call a specialized unit to reduce the need for force.
De-escalation tactics are working. As early as 2010 in Dallas, there was a significant decline in the number of officer injuries and a smaller decline in civilian injuries since de-escalation training began.
In Indiana, the Los Angeles incident could likely be tied into legislation, in a misguided application. Previous legislators went too far in removing handgun permit requirements. Now, two bills intend to further remove licensing requirements; one bill all but eliminates the term “license.” Both would allow eligible Hoosiers over 18 to carry a handgun without a license. No background checks. No waiting period. And no new provision to prevent a mass shooting.
Would an armed shopper have stopped the maniac inside the Burlington store? That response required trained law enforcement personnel to restrain a suspect and not fire a deadly weapon indiscriminately. Who is to say in retrospect that a civilian wouldn’t have made the same mistake. Valentina’s death points to the awareness we must have of what a stray bullet can do.
