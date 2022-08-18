Habitat for Humanity of Madison County, the nonprofit that helps potential homeowners find affordable housing, held a groundbreaking in June for a new residence in Anderson.
A mother and her two children are scheduled to move into the three-bedroom home next spring.
All told, it is among three houses to be underway this year for the local Habitat, itself a small outfit that yields huge benefits. Since 1988, the countywide Habitat has provided 71 homes for low-income residents in Alexandria, Anderson, Chesterfield, Elwood and Lapel.
The worldwide organization, founded in 1976 by Millard and Linda Fuller, had the goal of finding a decent place to live for all people. Organizers — now with chapters in all states and 70 countries — typically find volunteers to help build a house for qualified applicants who agree to pay a monthly mortgage with 0% interest.
It is usually a rewarding venture for all involved.
On rare occasions, in fact only once this year, has the local charity encountered a delinquent mortgage that has forced a civil lawsuit. Similar civil lawsuits have surfaced in Kokomo and approximately five other Hoosier cities. But that is out of more than 50 affiliated chapters in the state.
Each one of those Christian-based efforts requires partnerships, volunteers and donations.
Madison County has been fortunate this year.
The June 24 groundbreaking on East 28th Street involved Habitat partnering with the city-created Anderson Community Development Corp. for the purpose of using some of the area’s blighted property for new residential construction. The property is the most recent to be donated to Habitat.
Women Build 2022, a Habitat program that brings women together to transform communities, will be providing support by fundraising in addition to participating in construction projects on the house.
Groundbreaking of a third house is set for later this year and is scheduled to be an effort with students in Anderson High School’s D26 trades program at the career center.
Demonstrating Christian love is Habitat’s top priority, followed by its focus on shelter and being an advocate for affordable housing.
Habitat’s overall work helps to improve communities with affordable housing. Habitat has faith in the people it helps.
Perhaps we can show that same compassion when it comes to choosing where we spend our volunteer time or when making charitable donations.