There are certain phrases that clerk-treasurers serving Indiana municipalities don’t want to read in an audit issued by the State Board of Accounts.
The unwanted words are basically:
“There were deficiencies found …”
“The SBOA requests reimbursement …”
“This report was forwarded to the Indiana Attorney General and the local prosecuting attorney.”
Each sentence signifies a serious and costly mistake, possibly even theft or official misconduct, by a government employee.
The town of Ingalls — comfortably nestled in southwestern Madison County — is familiar with these phrases.
In 2013, two former town employees were accused of selling town signs, batteries and equipment for scrap metal. The town did not have insurance coverage for employee dishonesty.
In 2020, two council members who also served on the Unified Development Ordinance Committee were asked to each reimburse $1,300 to the town. No records of committee meetings had been maintained and there was no documentation to support payments made to committee members.
Later that year, a litany of deficiencies were found. An audit noted that the town paid $64,967 to the Indiana Department of Revenue for past due utility receipt taxes that were unpaid from 2013 to 2015.
“Due to a lack of supporting documentation, we could not determine the amount of penalties and interest included within this payment,” read the audit.
Now in 2023, Ingalls has again faced rebuke by the SBOA.
To summarize the lengthy list, from January 2019 to October 2020, there were deficiencies monitoring such things as debit card use, maintaining an inventory of capital assets or giving employees proper training in handling funds.
Perhaps of most concern to town taxpayers is the town exceeding its appropriations for the Motor Vehicle Highway fund for 2019 and 2021, in the amounts of $62,401 and $94,835, respectively. In addition, disbursements exceeded appropriations for the General Fund in 2020, in the amount of $277,439.
And one phrase stands out in the audit noting that the SBOA has cautioned Ingalls previously: “A similar comment also appeared in a prior report…”
The town has been previously told to clean up its act. It can’t hide in a far corner of Madison County and expect to be overlooked or expect to live comfortably amid audits showing inconsistent town management.
Most of the deficiencies point to longtime Clerk-Treasurer Kip Golden’s operation and how funds are transferred and bills are paid.
Training is available through the SBOA and Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (formerly the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns). Educational opportunities should be pursued by any eligible officials.
Town leaders have attempted to attract business and industry. That was a chief reason for Ingalls extending its borders to Interstate 69.
But if business owners and residents begin realizing their taxes aren’t being properly controlled then, one asks, why would a new homeowner or industry build there?
Ingalls is a comfortable and convenient place to live and work. But the recent audit implies that some officials may be too complacent and don’t heed words or phrases critical of their small town.