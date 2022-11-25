Low-income and middle-income Hoosiers are less likely to own houses. They may even struggle to rent a home.
While that may be a self-evident given, addressing home ownership was the assignment of the Housing Task Force meeting in the Statehouse this summer. It was composed of two state senators, two House members and nine people appointed by the lieutenant governor.
The task force reviewed data on housing shortages for low- and middle-income Hoosiers. Among other duties, they were to examine laws that affect local regulations and consider measures for more housing options.
The group’s final report, issued in October, could lead to legislation in the next Indiana General Assembly, which is expected to focus heavily on housing. But it may be years, perhaps decades, before Hoosiers notice construction to address shortages.
Estimates place Indiana in need of 50,000 housing units.
About 1.8 million Hoosiers can’t afford the current median home price of $370,500, according to the Indiana Builders Association. To qualify for that cost, buyers need an income of $88,007.
One of the still evident problems is discriminatory appraisals undervaluing homes owned by minorities and unfair lending practices that steer lower income residents toward subprime mortgages with higher interest rates.
In Indiana, 74% of white Hoosiers own homes; 37% of the Black population are homeowners, according to the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.
The task force was not assigned to evaluate needs for homeless military veterans, of which there are about 530 in Indiana, according to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The task force also initially missed a chance for an intense look at repairs to existing substandard housing, a provision that was added at the last minute thanks to state Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis.
At task force hearings, one witness who was also a committee member, Paul Schwinghammer of the Indiana Builders Association, asked for reform of impact fees — which often help pay for getting new homes added to public services, such as roads and sewers.
He pointed unfavorably to the town of Pendleton’s fees of about $8,000 for each new home, calling it “specifically intended to inhibit growth.” He also spoke against Lapel’s architectural mandates that can increase the cost of a new home by $10,000.
Impact fees are charged to developers and get passed along to homebuyers.
To ease that cost to developers — but likely not the cost of a home to a buyer — the final task force report supported builders by recommending additional state funding for infrastructure projects through revolving loans or grants.
Also for builders, there are recommendations for faster approval times for construction permits and inspections.
Although the task force supported incentives for first-time buyers or low-income buyers, it didn’t specifically target low-interest loans. All of the final report is framed around making new housing more affordable and quickening the pace of handling shortages.
If the recommendations resolve some of Indiana’s housing shortage and tackle discrimination, then the task force will have done part of its job. In the end, Hoosiers will have to see if the task force benefited builders or helped low- and middle-income households. And that may take years to detect.