The neighborhoods near Nichol and Raible avenues on Anderson’s west side have high percentages of tiny particles that can pollute the air and harm a human’s health. In Environmental Protection Agency terms, these minute floaters are called particulate matter 2.5.
They can make the air appear hazy when there’s no wind. They can also be a concern for residents, getting into lungs and leading to eye, nose and throat irritation and possibly shortness of breathing.
The community is nearly evenly split between white and Black residents in a county that is about 83% white. However, neighborhoods in the area have the highest number of Black residents in the city, up to 60% of the population.
As far as those particulate matter readings on the city’s west side, only 10% to 20% of the nation has higher rates, according to an easily accessible and wide-ranging EPA website. Heading east from the neighborhood, the prevalence of particulate matter 2.5 is lower and comparable to 25% and 35% of the U.S.
Some environmentally savvy folks combine the statistics and question whether a higher number of pollutants can be found in areas with a higher concentration of Blacks than in mostly white neighborhoods.
Such comparisons have led to a debate over environmental justice. Essentially, the issue is whether disproportionate health, economic and environmental effects are borne by communities of color.
The issue is not new; however, it has been pushed lately by President Biden. Within days of taking office, Biden signed an executive order with a federal government goal that 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments be aimed at disadvantaged communities marginalized, underserved, and overburdened by pollution.
The recent Inflation Reduction Act includes new grant programs to improve public health and reduce pollution, among other efforts.
Along those lines, there is encouraging news from the EPA, which is creating the Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights. With a staff of 200, the new office is to engage with communities with environmental justice concerns and incorporate the approach into the agency’s programs and policies.
The new office will oversee the implementation of a $3 billion climate and environmental justice block grant program created by the Inflation Reduction Act, a critical component of the law.
That’s quite a bit of money to throw at tiny particulate matter that blows through our state and can seem thicker in communities of color. But it may be worth the expense.
The encouraging news, again, is that Biden and the federal government are taking seriously the effect that the combination of economics, health and environment can have on Americans of all races. The new office may be a positive step forward in addressing and correcting the disparities.