As leaders across America grapple with the problem of gun violence, organizers in Anderson took a positive step with a workshop to provide information about safety and legal aspects of firearm ownership.
An audience of about 40 people met at Second Missionary Baptist Church on Nov. 19 in Anderson to hear a panel discuss Indiana’s new permitless carry law, what to consider before buying a gun and what stand-your-ground laws mean. The event was organized by A-town Event Production.
Panelist William Young, a public information officer for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said gun safety is a topic that can’t be over-discussed.
“We have a significant number of accidental discharges,” he said. “It’s always good to talk about gun safety, regardless of what side of the aisle you sit on.”
A firearm for protection can actually increase the chances of an accidental shooting if the owner is not properly educated about gun safety.
According to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, about 500 people nationwide die annually from unintentional firearm injuries, and those injuries make up about 37% of all nonfatal gun-related injuries.
While gun ownership is one of the more divisive issues in politics, this panel emphasized that a working knowledge of gun safety is important to everyone.
Panelist Thomas McAllister, owner of Mcat5 Gunstruction & Firearms in Anderson, said the lack of gun safety knowledge among local residents is alarming.
“There’s a lot of information out there, and a lot of it’s not right.”
Politics aside, we should all be able to agree that guns are highly dangerous when handled improperly. Those of us who choose to exercise our Second Amendment rights should do so responsibly. If you choose to own a gun, take care to familiarize yourself with laws and safety guidelines.
Be sure that the gun you buy is not the one that will cause tragedy in your home.