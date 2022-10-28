Victoria Spartz and Jeannine Lee Lake couldn’t be more opposite as candidates for Congress.
Spartz, a sharp businesswoman with a background in accounting and farming whose home is in Hamilton County, is the one-term incumbent seeking re-election to the U.S. House seat from Indiana’s 5th District.
She immigrated from the Ukraine in 2000, became a U.S. citizen in 2006 and was chosen to fill a state Senate seat in 2017. In a fast political ascent, she is beholding to the Republican Party.
Lee Lake, a journalist formerly with The Star Press in Muncie, is running for the third time, though her district has been gerrymandered. A Democrat, she made history in earlier runs by being the first African-American woman on a ticket in the 6th Congressional District.
Now in the 5th, she took 60% of the vote in the 2022 primary.
Among her community service work, she is chairperson of Feed My Sheep, which delivers meals to the needy on Thanksgiving.
The editorial board of The Herald Bulletin endorses Lee Lake in the Nov. 8 race against Republican Spartz.
The choice is between a socially driven advocate for her community and a politically driven incumbent whose visits home are often with GOP-supporting groups.
Spartz, a National Rifle Association member who aligns herself with the “America First” effort, drew controversy after the shooting of a Noblesville teacher and a student in 2018. She opposed state legislation that would have made it more difficult for juveniles to obtain a gun license.
She honored gun rights more than protecting kids. Or, at the least, she was unable to propose a balance between the two issues.
In Congress, she voted against a bill that would make semiautomatic assault weapons and a large-capacity ammunition feeding device illegal. Her vote again flew in the face of constituents.
In May, Politico reported that Spartz frequently berated her aides and held the “dubious title of most staff turnover in the House.”
In September, Politico reported that Spartz might seek the U.S. Senate seat held by Mike Braun should Braun run for governor. It would draw her closer to her chief issue — Ukraine, her homeland that receives more of her attention than her Indiana home. She has irritated her party by trying to run the war, even criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for playing politics.
There can be more positive representation for the 5th District in Jeannine Lee Lake.
She is likely to focus on community needs. She has lived in the Delaware County area for 30 years and is deeply familiar with the heart and struggles of Hoosiers.
She has been open about her life. She believes in abortion rights and has shared her story of being raped at 18 and choosing to have an abortion. She does not believe government should be involved in such choices but would support congressional codification of Roe v. Wade.
Her father was a pastor; faith seems to guide her principles in addressing health disparities, environmental justice and funding both law enforcement and community-based care using social workers.
Lee Lake would be a moderate voice, replacing one that has sometimes annoyed her own party and often disregarded her constituents.