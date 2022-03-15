A recent motorcycle fatality in the area serves as a cautionary tale as the weather begins to lean toward spring and motorcycle enthusiasts are eager to get on the road.
As traffic increases and warm weather brings out more activity, it is ever more important to be cautious while riding a motorcycle and while sharing the road with motorcycles.
On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re all eager to get back to normal and have some fun in the sun, but one thing that we should not allow to return to “normal” is the number of motorcycle deaths in the county.
Last June, we wrote about a spate of motorcycle crashes that claimed several lives and caused severe injuries. We hope to avoid a similar pattern this summer.
This past week, we’ve experienced some of the first hints of spring, and we’ve moved to daylight saving time. As the days grow longer and warmer, there is bound to be an increase of cars on the road as well as more motorcycle activity.
In hopes of avoiding a repeat of last year, we urge motorists and motorcyclists to be cautious and courteous on the road, observing mandated and recommended safety guidelines and paying attention to other vehicles.
Whether you travel on four wheels or two, you should never operate a vehicle of any kind while intoxicated. Doing so endangers oneself as well as every other person on the road.
Accidents happen, but we can reduce the number of preventable accidents by adhering to traffic laws and maintaining situational awareness while traveling.
We encourage everyone to get outside and enjoy the warmer weather and to prioritize safety so that we can enjoy the spring weather for many years to come.
