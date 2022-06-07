Anderson’s new CATS bus terminal was dedicated last week, marking the completion of a project that began in 2002 as a proposal by then-Mayor J. Mark Lawler.
Those of us who live, work or regularly pass through downtown have watched during the last several years as the site has gone from an empty lot to a skeletal structure to a fully functioning bus terminal.
This project has been worth the wait and is likely to be a boon to Anderson’s downtown area.
The three-story, 16,000-square-foot building is positioned to not only boost bus ridership but also to boost business and recreational activity.
Not only does it filter bus riders to the downtown area, but the facility itself can become a commercial hub.
After the project was proposed, it was delayed due to disagreements about location, which eventually led to a loss of funding.
Mayor Thomas Broderick proposed the terminal’s current location at the corner of Jackson and 13th streets in 2016.
Work got underway but would face more delays.
Progress was temporarily halted when an achaeological study was required of the site, which formerly held residential and office space. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic slowed progress, and finally a wait on furniture delayed the opening by a few months.
The building’s energy efficiency could set a standard for future construction projects if it serves the city well with cost savings and environmental friendliness. Solar panels have been installed, and the building uses ground-source geothermal technology for heating and cooling.
We congratulate all of the elected officials, planners and contractors who have worked on this project. We look forward to seeing what this new addition will bring to Anderson.