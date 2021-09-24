In theory, the Indiana General Assembly’s redistricting process is a re-examination of how the state’s shifting populations can best be represented through an equitable election process.
The new maps, based on the 2020 census, attempt to break down boundary lines by keeping most townships together.
That means for the most part that a voter living north of a county road won’t be voting for a different state legislator than the neighbor on the south side of the road. That is good, if for nothing else than over-the-fence, backyard political debates.
That approach fits the Republican-led legislature’s plan to put all of Madison County into Senate District 25, currently held by Democrat Tim Lanane.
That shift, however, will pit Lanane against Republican Sen. Mike Gaskill, of Pendleton, whose current District 26 is a backward, squashed-down letter “C” that takes in northern Delaware County, skips the south and joins back into Henry County. The redrawing perhaps makes Statehouse issues simpler for voters.
If Gaskill and Lanane seek re-election, a battle is likely.
But in the House, Madison County will end up with five districts; it currently has four. Things aren’t as simple in this setting.
Green Township’s now in District 53, held by longtime Republican and ag-backer Rep. Bob Cherry (in office since his 1998 election). Could it benefit from being included in House District 88, now held by conservative Fishers lawyer Chris Jeter (elected in 2020)?
That may all depend on whom Jeter could face in the 2022 election, and if the rural or suburban vote is at all prevalent.
Finally, we feel some compassion for House District 35 residents. People in Stony Creek Township (now in Cherry’s district) could be represented by the same legislator who has Delaware County’s Union Township north of Muncie. (There’s about 45 driving miles from one corner of the district to the other.) Using census numbers, the maps look equitable.
