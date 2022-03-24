The recent session of the Indiana General Assembly was marked by bills arising from, on one hand, fear and, on the other, by duty to constituents.
Fear is that emotion one gets when feeling a threat, as in: The sight of a book about growing up LGBTQ can fill a parent with fear.
And duty, an elected official’s pursuit of public responsibility and fairness in obligation to constituents, as in: The legislator heard a valid need from constituents and, as a public duty, introduced legislation to address the need.
This is the first of two editorials where we evaluate a short list of legislation and designate those bills by fear or duty. All have been signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The bills are either House Enrolled Acts (HEA) or Senate Enrolled Acts (SEA).
Duty
HEA 1222: Child care home licenses can currently be revoked or denied if an employee or applicant has certain criminal offenses. The new law allows revocation or denial if a household member has convictions including felonies for a sex offense or related to a child’s health or safety
Fear
HEA 1296: Can we be honest? People (other than game hunters) who carry firearms in public fear something. It seems that General Assembly Republicans contradicted themselves in two bills. They clearly missed the point that firearms permits are a necessary protection.
First, SEA 19 enhances a prison sentence by 5 to 20 years for offenders convicted of pointing or discharging a firearm at a police officer. HEA 1296 eliminates firearms licensing. Both bills were written before Indianapolis officer Thomas Mangan was shot in the throat Feb. 27. The suspect in that case faces counts including unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
As if to disregard Mangan’s injuries, the legislature passed 1296 (despite the best testimony this session from bill opponent Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter). The bill lets Hoosiers 18 or older carry a handgun in public without a permit unless they have a felony conviction, face a restraining order or have a dangerous mental illness.
The bill should have been vetoed. Licensing is an extra tool police can use to take a potentially violent criminal into custody.
Duty
HEA 1130: Some of us may dislike what others say, but this law says public governing bodies must allow oral comments at meetings. A limit can be set on the total amount of time for testimony. Disruptive audience members can be ejected. SEA 83 requires school boards to permit public comment on a topic before taking final action. Meetings can be conducted electronically if a state or local disaster emergency has been declared, among other criteria.
Fear
SEA 11: Four specific documents that make religious references may be displayed on state properties including courthouses, city halls and state offices. In early debates, the bill’s author didn’t deny that schools could be included, though they are not specifically cited.
That becomes murky because public schools are operated by separate districts but receive state funding. Keep in mind, the Mayflower Compact (one of the four documents) states that Pilgrims made the voyage westward in part “for the glory of God and advancement of the Christian faith.”
The law reads like some folks fear introducing other religions into the state dialogue.
Duty
SEA 304: Township trustees will be held more accountable and face removal for violations such as neglect of duty or improper use of funds. However, a county’s fiscal body must adopt a resolution to petition a court for removal. Also, a trustee failing to file an adopted budget with the state could be charged with a misdemeanor.
Fear
HEA 1001: Weakened as it passed through the legislature, the bill originally restricted private (i.e., businesses) vaccine mandates. Businesses didn’t want to be told what to do (and certainly not pay for testing), which can scare legislators as, apparently, did governor-issued mandates.
The bill now lets employers impose requirements for employees to get a COVID-19 immunization unless the employee opts out, claiming a medical or religious reason or having COVID-19 immunity from a prior infection.
Duty
SEA 148: Prosecuting attorneys tried to gain more power this session. A provision that would have allowed them to issue subpoenas and have police powers was nixed — a removal that serves as duty to constituents. Other operational procedures were tightened.
A prosecuting attorney can currently file as “next friend of the child” in paternity cases for the mother, the person with whom the child lives and as a department. Now, prosecutors can file on behalf of the alleged father
Fear
HEA 1217: Coerced abortions don’t seem to be a prevalent problem facing Hoosiers. They have, however, traumatized some women forced to have abortions and certainly could arise in the sex trafficking trade. But this bill seems to have passed because some conservatives feared a session without an anti-abortion measure.
If a physician, midwife, etc., learns that a pregnant woman is being coerced, then an abortion cannot take place within 24 hours. It falls under the laws concerning informed consent.
But it gets murky. One legislator asked the bill’s author whether coercion (aside from a clear threat such as injury or financial loss) applied to a parent taking a teen girl to an abortion doctor against the girl’s wishes.
Another legislator asked whether a physician has to testify, as a doctor could be the person calling police. In both cases, the answer was maybe.