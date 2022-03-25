The recent session of the Indiana General Assembly will be marked by bills arising from, on one hand, fear and, on the other, by duty to constituents.
Fear can be stated as: The legislator, as did many Hoosiers, feared Chinese companies would gobble up Indiana farmland and send products back to China.
Duty could be: The legislator saw, as part of her duty to constituents, that there needed to be more financial incentives to help Hoosiers attend college.
This is the second of two editorials where we evaluate a short list of legislation and designate those bills by fear or duty. All have been signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The bills are either House Enrolled Acts (HEA) or Senate Enrolled Acts (SEA).
Duty
HEA 1045: Currently a tax credit may be claimed by taxpayers who contribute to the Indiana College Choice 529 Education Savings Plan. In 2019, the credit was claimed on 115,203 tax returns and totaled $78.7 million. For tax year 2023, the maximum amount that can be claimed will be raised from $1,000 to $1,500, encouraging wider use of the plan.
Fear
HEA 1196: Don’t be misled by this one. For a legislature concerned about bureaucratic intrusion, the General Assembly reinforced restrictions on solar power in certain neighborhoods covered by homeowners associations.
HOAs will now have the authority to remove solar panels if they were not installed as promised, such as not conforming to the slope of the roof. And in some cases where an HOA rejects panels, there’s a narrow path where a homeowner must obtain signatures (65% of other members) to use the technology.
HOAs might rush now to ban solar power in their covenants. This compromise bill took years to be passed. There’s just enough in it to favor some who love to see electric utilities win and who fear the power of the sun
Duty
HEA 1313: Currently, a federal mandate requires screenings for lead in all children ages 1 (31% are actually screened) and 2 (47% are screened) covered by Medicaid. This bill expands screening to all children 6 and under.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box noted, “Children are especially vulnerable to the effects of lead because of their developing brain, nervous system and bone structure which absorbs a higher amount of lead.” The bill serves as duty to young Hoosiers.
Fear
SEA 388: A fear that may be justified. This one shakes a Hoosier fist at China in the name of national security. Beginning July 1, a foreign business entity cannot acquire agricultural land for crop farming or timber production. Other uses such as poultry, livestock and seed research are allowed.
“There’s a growing problem in the U.S. with China buying hundreds of thousands of acres of crop ground as part of (its) stated goal of controlling as much farm property as (it) can get control of under their One Belt, One Road program,” said Sen. Mark Messmer, the bill’s author.
“It’s important that crop ground be used to supply food security to our country first.”
Duty
SEA 134: Did transparency win? Any government agency that accepts private money donations must report them to the State Board of Accounts, including salaries that are funded in part by those donations.
If the agency receiving donations is the secretary of state, the report must specify if the money is used to help prepare for or conduct elections — a way to help voters follow the money. However, the bill doesn’t prohibit such donations.
Fear
HEA 1116: The Senate Elections Committee removed provisions limiting early absentee voting. Some are still there, but original versions point to Republicans fearing Democrats voting. It portends bills with future restrictions.
Duty
SEA 271: This forward-looking yet controversial bill requires the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, in consultation with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, to adopt rules for small modular nuclear reactors.
These are typically made in factories and then encased underground in concrete and have one-third the generating capacity of traditional reactors. Increased safety margins, in some cases, eliminate or significantly lower the potential for unsafe releases of radioactivity to the environment and the public in case of an accident.
Public utilities would benefit, and ratepayers would be on the hook for costs. But carbon-free energy is becoming crucial. Concerns will abound over nuclear energy, such as handling waste and swelling timelines for implementation.
The new technology is a key part of the future in affordable nuclear power options, says the U.S. Office of Nuclear Energy, a division of the Department of Energy. Cross your fingers on this one.