Those who’ve paid close attention to county politics over the past several years have noticed a contentious rivalry within the local Republican Party.
The two groups can be described as the staunch anti-establishment Tea Party faction and the traditional “old guard” of the Republicans.
As a candidate for the District 1 seat on the county board of commissioners, Olivia Pratt brings the no-nonsense down-to-earth values of the classic GOP.
“I intend to work with the sheriff’s department to help mitigate rising crime in our county, work collaboratively with other department heads to increase efficiency in the county and contact other county commissioners to see what changes they’ve made that could be incorporated to positively impact Madison County citizens,” Pratt said.
The sheriff’s office is also up for grabs this year, meaning that to accomplish her goal, Pratt will commit to working with Joey Cole, a Democrat, or John Beeman, a Republican with strong Tea Party support.
Pratt, current Madison County clerk, had the foresight to push for vote centers in the county even before the 2020 general election, which saw so many county residents waiting in line for hours to cast their ballots.
To further illustrate Pratt’s collaborative ethics, Democratic candidate for District 1 commissioner, Stephen Gaiser, had only positive things to say about his opponent.
When asked how he would sway someone to vote for him instead of Pratt, he said, “I’d tell you to vote with your heart. Olivia is a wonderful person, and I know she’d do a good job.”
If elected, Pratt would bring a proven track record of commitment to the county and a spirit of collaboration to the board of commissioners.