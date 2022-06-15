As unprecedented temperatures rose last summer in Canada, 619 people died of extreme heat in British Columbia.
A panel reviewed the deaths and released its report on June 7 to the chief coroner of the western province.
Of the major takeaways, 98% of the deaths occurred indoors, 67% were 70 years of age or older, and most decedents lived in homes without adequate cooling systems such as air conditioners or fans.
The heat-related deaths were highest among people with specific chronic diseases such as schizophrenia, substance use disorder, epilepsy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, among others.
In the U.S., the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that 2021 was the sixth-warmest year on record globally, with a worldwide trend of warmer than average temperatures.
Overexposure to high temperatures can be a hazard. Indiana’s humidity can add to the danger.
This is the time for families, caregivers and at-home care providers to check that older Hoosiers, particularly those who live alone or are at risk, have cooling devices available and proper medical equipment. Never leave an elderly person inside a vehicle even if the windows are rolled down.
Those in low-income households are at similar risks and also should be checked on.
Everyone should know how to treat heat cramps, heat exhaustion and the most serious, heat stroke, in which a victim should be moved to a shaded area or cool place with ice placed under the armpits or on the groin area. In all cases, drink water. To learn more, check www.in.gov/dhs/get-prepared/nature-safety/extreme-heat/.
More than 600 Canadians died from extreme heat in part because there was lag time between the government issuing heat alerts and the public responding to them.
Now is also the time for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to publicize its advice for extreme heat days when temperatures reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit or higher for at at least two days. This week is such a time.
The department, through its county emergency management agencies, will issue an excessive heat watch when conditions are conducive for dangerous heat conditions within the next 24 to 72 hours. An excessive heat warning is to be issued within 12 hours of the onset of dangerous heat conditions.
By all means, plan ahead.
Avoid strenuous activities when hot weather is expected. Drink fluids regularly, regardless of the activity level. Wear sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat. Avoid sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic beverages because they increase the rate of dehydration. Dress appropriately for the high temperatures.
Also, wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, which reflects heat better than dark colors. Consider eating small meals more frequently, as the body needs nutrition to function. Cool off. Never leave animals or children inside a vehicle.
The Canadian deaths in 2021 are an extreme that we hope never to see in Indiana.
But those deaths are also a clear warning that all Hoosiers should be prepared for summer extremes.