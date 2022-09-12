Single parents have their work cut out for them.
They have to find affordable child care while working to provide food, home and comfort for their kids. Often, they’re trying to handle all of these responsibilities without a safety net of family and friends to catch them if they fall.
Needless to say, single parents sometimes have to neglect their own hopes and dreams — sometimes even their own needs — to take care of their children. Sometimes, a sense of hopelessness ensues.
A new program in Anderson is renewing hope for local single moms by providing new educational opportunities and a nice living space for their families.
The Anderson Scholar House program, initiated by JobSource, recently accepted its first group of three single moms. The women are moving into newly renovated apartments and enrolling in classes at Anderson University and Ivy Tech Community College.
The local initiative is affiliated with the Scholar House program in Louisville, Kentucky.
One of the single moms, 32-year-old Amanda Lowery, received a full scholarship from Ivy Tech.
With an 18-month-old daughter to raise, Lowery had been living with a friend.
“I was working two jobs until I went back to school,” Lowery told The Herald Bulletin for a news article published Sept. 1. “I’m finishing the Excel Center to get my GED and want to study at Ivy Tech to do social work and (become a) drug abuse counselor.”
Her new apartment, represents hope and a secure future for her daughter.
“I couldn’t attend the Excel Center or Ivy Tech without this program,” Lowery said. “There’s no way I could continue my education.”
With a new ally, the Anderson Scholar House program, in their corner, local single moms have a shot at a bright future, not just for their kids, but for themselves.