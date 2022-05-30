In agreeing to the sale of Bingham Square Apartments by the company indebted to Anderson, the city stands to recoup some of its losses and potentially gain better management for the apartment complex.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission had to approve the sale because of a $935,000 bond the city provided to Property Resource Associates for improvements to the apartments — improvements that were never completed.
The Anderson Housing Authority in October notified the owner that 21 apartments failed an inspection; 11 of those had emergency repairs that had to be made within 24 hours.
Later that year, Florida-based Property Resource Associates informed the AHA that it would no longer accept Section 8 housing vouchers.
Clients of the Housing Authority have been relocated to other housing in Anderson.
The New Jersey company MAS Capital has made an offer to purchase the Bingham Square complex from Property Resource Associates.
The ARC has given contingency consent for the potential sale of Bingham Square. The contingency consent’s terms include that the ARC receives the $935,000 plus interest to retire the bond and that the city gets $405,474 in unpaid city utility bills owed at Bingham Square.
On Thursday, May 12, one of the buildings of the Bingham Square complex was lost to a fire. It is unclear how this may affect the sale of the property.
In allowing the complex to be sold, the city stands to regain its financial losses as well as get an inattentive landlord out of the community.
Both the current owner and the potential buyer are out-of-state companies, and we can only hope that the future owner shows greater responsibility for the people and the community it serves.