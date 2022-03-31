Recently, some public notices were issued that many folks in Frankton have been awaiting.
The Indianapolis-based Commonwealth Engineers advertised for construction bids for sanitary sewer and wastewater utility improvements. The project includes cleaning the town’s sanitary sewer system and removing more than 80 tree roots that have intruded into those pipes, as well as building a new plant to treat wastewater.
Meetings are ongoing, with bids to, be opened April 11.
Frankton has been under a sewer ban since 2019, meaning it can’t connect any new sewer hookups, which is a detriment to residents’ health and future business and residential development.
During wet weather, there was an increase of the flow of water to the existing treatment plant. Groundwater entered the system through cracked pipes. The excess went beyond the plant’s capacity and eventually untreated sewage seeped into the environment.
As the Indiana Department of Environmental Management has noted, sanitary sewer overflows hurt water quality and can harm wildlife downstream. It also is dangerous to human health.
Last July, the town applied for funds from the state. Initially, the application had an estimate for the entire project of $30.6 million. Some town officials have said it may cost more. The amount sought by Frankton from the State Revolving Fund Loan Program depends on the bids received.
Monthly user rates and charges may have to be adjusted. This is a given when an entire system is being rehabilitated.
But if the town took no action, it would likely be fined by the state, and the sewer ban would remain in place. The ban alone would eliminate the opportunity for the utility to have new customers.
The project won’t affect wetlands or farmland, according to the loan application. Wells won’t be affected long-term. As for Pipe Creek, a pipe will actually have to cross the creek but is eventually to be capped after work is completed.
Certainly, there are risks and inconveniences associated with this massive work. However, this should be a welcomed project because it is aimed at protecting Frankton’s current residents and providing safer resources for its future.