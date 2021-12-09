Congress last week passed a temporary spending bill that will keep the lights on at federal agencies through Feb. 18.
Maybe.
The stop-gap spending measure approved by both the House and Senate was aimed at giving lawmakers 11 more weeks to work out policy differences on a new budget.
The sad fact is, though, that Congress faces another, perhaps even more serious, budget deadline as soon as Dec. 15. That’s the day the U.S. Treasury Department has said the federal government will run up against the latest debt ceiling.
Didn’t we just go through a crisis where Congress was forced to take action to avoid our nation’s first ever default? Indeed, we did.
Only weeks ago, senators from both parties played chicken with our nation’s credit rating before finally cutting a deal at the last minute to give themselves a two-month reprieve.
How much longer do we have to play these games?
This sort of brinkmanship has triggered several costly shutdowns and partial closures over the past two decades. The longest shutdown in history came roughly three years ago when Democrats refused to approve money for President Donald J. Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall.
Both parties agree these fiscal games are irresponsible, but that doesn’t seem to keep them from happening.
The debt ceiling is a self-imposed crisis designed to give Washington politicians a chance to deliver stirring speeches about the importance of fiscal responsibility. Politicians on both sides wring their hands about the enormous debt our nation’s leaders are leaving for our children and grandchildren, but neither side manages to do anything about it.
It’s all hot air.
We all know that eventually one side or the other will blink, and we’ll once again avoid the calamity that would result should Congress finally go too far with this exercise in showmanship.
And it’s all really tiresome.
The debt limit dates back more than 100 years, and it long ago outlived its usefulness.
The original idea was to force lawmakers to be fiscally responsible. The thought was that if they reached the limit and faced a default, they would suddenly see the light and either raise taxes or cut back on spending.
That’s not how it has ever worked, and it’s long past time for Congress to end the charade and finally get rid of the debt limit entirely.
Don’t get us wrong. We very much support fiscal responsibility.
But the fact is all of this political posturing won’t deliver that. If Congress really wants to show some fiscal restraint, what it needs to do is pass a balanced budget.
