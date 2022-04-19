There’s good election news. And then there’s some potentially good election news. It depends on how you interpret data.
First, the good. Early voting for the May 3 primary is underway at eight satellite voting centers in Madison County. Through April 30, registered voters can show up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. The Saturday hours on April 23 and 30 are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit https://madisoncounty.in.gov/government/elections to find voting requirements, candidates and polling locations.
The good news is that there should be no reason why a registered Madison County voter can’t cast a ballot in this primary.
Now the potentially good news. A recent audit of Madison County results from the 2020 election indicate that the tabulating accuracy was more than 90%.
Wouldn’t Hoosiers feel more confident if that tabulation was at 95%, even 99%? Can we have faith that Indiana conducts fair elections?
Yes, to both. Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said the results might be at 90% because analysts didn’t account for a candidate winning in absentee ballots and then losing the election when all the ballots were counted.
The examiners also sample a small amount of ballots.
In Madison County, there were 447 ballots sampled in the presidential, gubernatorial, congressional and County Council at-large contests, plus judicial retention question. But overall, there were 52,274 ballots cast in Madison County during the 2020 general election.
The audit was conducted through the Indiana secretary of state’s office and Ball State University’s Voting System Technical Oversight Program. The program evaluates data from a federal testing lab to ensure the tests were conducted properly and are in compliance with Indiana law.
Using the 2020 election, they analyzed Madison County plus Cass, LaPorte, Marion and Vigo counties. The plan is to expand the audit to 10 counties after this year.
And even at 90%, that potential good election news can move into a more positive category. Americans have been doubting vote tallies recently. Many have lost trust in the election system. That may be misguided.
Elections are a cornerstone of our democracy. Finding that a small sampling proves 90% accurate is highly encouraging. Our county election its free and fair.
It should be enough to motivate Madison County voters to cast a ballot, if not on May 3 then at one of the readily available early voting sites.