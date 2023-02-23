February was recognized as Black History Month in 1976 by President Gerald Ford, but its roots go back further than that.
The seeds for Black History Month were planted in 1929 with Negro History Week, founded by the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History.
Negro History Week was declared to be the second week of February, which includes the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederic Douglass.
In the 1930s, Negro History Week countered the myth of the “lost cause” of the Confederacy.
The Lost Cause refers to a pseudohistorical propaganda campaign that portrayed the cause of the Confederacy as noble and just and slavery as a positive institution in which slave owners were kind and slaves were happy.
But the image of a Southern gentleman enjoying his iced tea on the porch of a beautiful plantation house gives an incomplete picture.
What’s missing is the sound of screaming and bullwhips, the suffering on which the plantation was built.
Many of these myths that minimize the injustice of slavery endure to this day. One needn’t even leave our Yankee state to see rebel flags on display and hear someone say, “It wasn’t about slavery; it was about states’ rights!”
This is a lie by omission, as the right in question was each state’s right to practice legal slavery.
We ought to be more concerned with human rights and the generations of fellow human beings who were subject to forced labor, torture and rape.
The Lost Cause narrative illustrates what kind of propaganda can creep into history lessons when only one side of the story is told.
In recognizing February as Black History Month, President Ford urged Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history”
Black History Month is part of our history as Americans and gives all of us a more complete picture of our shared history.