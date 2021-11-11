Veterans Day is an important time to honor military veterans and to remember what unites us as Americans.
Today, there are plenty of issues that cause stark divides, such as political parties, mask mandates, vaccination requirements and quarantines.
Cable news and social media allow the most extreme voices to dominate the conversation and frame the other side as the enemy in battle.
Veterans know that in a true battle, the stakes are much higher. In the military, you know you’re all on the same team, although there can be disagreements.
The same varied opinions exist in the military, but the military maintains unity as members focus on working together to complete a mission. They focus more on what unites them than on what divides them.
Veterans Day comes about a week after Election Day, and we think it fitting that this holiday carry a theme of unity just after election campaigns showed disunity.
Those who have put their lives on the line for the defense of our nation come from all walks of life, all ethnicities, genders, sexual identities, religious beliefs and political alignments.
They are volunteers and draftees. Some of them are our co-workers, and some are homeless. Some were born in the United States, and others immigrated here. Some of them struggle with addiction, poverty and mental health disorders.
Some have taken their military training and applied it to build successful lives and careers in the civilian world.
They are men and women, for liberals and conservatives, for the religious and nonreligious.
In contrast to Memorial Day, on which we remember those who have died in service to our country, Veterans Day is a time to honor those who are still with us.
They are America’s veterans, and they represent every facet of American life. They knew that the core values of America were something worth fighting for, and that that fight would be a losing battle without solid teamwork.
This is an example they set for all of us and a lesson we should take to heart this Veterans Day.
We encourage all our readers to thank a veteran today. When you do, remember to listen to what they have to say. They may have some insight that will help us heal a fractured nation.
To military veterans in our communities and throughout the Hoosier state, we salute you and wish you peace and happiness on this day and every day forward.
