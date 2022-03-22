Did legislators act from duty or fear?
The recent session of the Indiana General Assembly will be marked by bills arising from, on one hand, fear and, on the other, duty to constituents.
Fear is that emotion one gets when feeling a threat, as in: The sight of a book promoting the lifestyle let's try something else. of an LGBTQ youth filled the parent with fear.
And duty, an elected official’s pursuit of public responsibility and fairness in obligation to constituents, as in: The legislator heard a valid need from constituents and, as public duty, introduced legislation to address the need.
Here are some bills we have designated by fear or duty. They have been signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The bills are either House Enrolled Acts (HEA) for Senate Enrolled Acts (SEA).
Duty
HEA 1222: Chid care home licenses can currently be revoked or denied if an employee or applicant has certain criminal offenses. The new law allows revocation or denial if a household member has convictions including felonies for a sex offense or related to the health and safety of a child.
Fear
HEA 1296: Can we be honest? People (other than game hunters) who carry firearms in public fear something. It seems that General Assembly Republicans contradicted themselves in two bills. They clearly missed the point that firearms permits are a necessary protection. SEA 19 enhances a prison sentence of between 5 and 20 years for offenders convicted of pointing or discharging a firearm at a police officer. Both bills were written before Indianapolis officer Thomas Mangan was shot in the throat on Feb. 27. The suspect in that case faces a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. As if to disregard Mangan’s injuries, the legislature passed House Bill 1296 (despite the best testimony this session from bill opponent Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter). The bill allows Hoosiers 18 or older to carry a handgun in public unless they have a felony conviction, face a restraining order or have a dangerous mental illness. The bill’s supporters say it’s meant for Hoosiers who have done nothing wrong. So what about unlicensed people who shoot policemen? Could we prevent such tragedies if firearms permits exist?
Duty
HEA 1130: Some of us may dislike what others say but this law says public governing bodies must allow oral comments at meetings. A limit can be set on the total amount of time for testimony. Disruptive audience members can be ejected. SEA 83 requires school boards to permit public comment on a topic before final action is taken. Meetings can be conducted electronically only if a state or local disaster emergency has been declared among other criteria.
Fear
SEA 11: Four specific documents that make religious may be displayed on state properties affecting courthouses, city halls and state offices, among In early debates, the bill’s author didn’t deny that schools could be included though they are not specifically cited. Keep in mind, the Mayflower Compact (one of the four documents) states that pilgrims made the voyage westward in part “for the glory of God and advancement of the Christian faith.”
Don’t look for a poster with Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter From a Birmingham Jail:” “I have heard numerous religious leaders of the South call upon their worshipers to comply with a desegregation decision because it is the law, but I have longed to hear white ministers say, follow this decree because integration is morally right and the Negro is your brother.”
Duty
SEA 304: Township trustees will be held more accountable and face removal for such violations as neglect of duty or improper use of funds. However, their county fiscal body must adopt a resolution in order to petition a court for removal. Also, if a trustee fails to file an adopted budget with the state, a misdemeanor could be charged.
Fear
HEA 1001: Weakened as it passed through the legislature, the bill originally restricted private (i.e. businesses) vaccine mandates. Businesses didn’t want to be told what to do (and certainly not pay for testing) which can scare legislators as, apparently, did governor-issued mandates. The bill now allows employers to impose requirements for employees to receive a COVID-19 immunization unless the employee offer a way out such as medical reasons or religious concerns.
Duty
SEA 148: Prosecuting attorneys tried to gain more power this session. A provision that would have allowed them to issue subpoenas and have police powers was nixed — a removal that serves as duty to constituents. Other operational procedures were tightened up. A prosecuting attorney can currently file as “next friend of the child” in paternity cases for the mother, the person with whom the child lives and as a department. Now it can file on behalf of the alleged father.
Fear
HEA 1217: No one has the right to force a woman to have an abortion though the action isn’t prevalent enough to spark legislation which seems to have passed because conservative legislators fear a session without some anti-abortion measure. If a physician, midwife, etc., learns that a pregnant woman is being coerced, then an abortion cannot take place within 24 hours. Now, define “coerced” (intimidation? harassment?). What about: “My parents are forcing me to get this abortion.”
Duty
HEA 1045: Currently a tax credit may be claimed by taxpayers who contribute to the Indiana College Choice 529 Education Savings Plan. In 2019, the credit was claimed on 115,203 tax returns and totaled $78.7 million. For tax year 2023, the maximum amount that can be claimed will be raised from $1,000 to $1,500, encouraging wider use of the plan.
Fear
HEA 1196: Don’t be misled by this one. For a legislature concerned about bureaucratic intrusion, the General Assembly reinforced restrictions on solar power in certain neighborhoods covered by homeowners associations. HOAs have the authority to remove solar panels if they were not installed as promised such as not conforming to the slope of the roof. And in some cases where a HIOA rejects panels, there’s a narrow path where a homeowner must obtain signatures (65% of other members) to use the technology. HOAs might rush now to ban solar power in their covenants. This bill took years to compromise. There’s just enough in it to favor some who love to see electric utilities win and who fear the power of the sun.
Duty
HEA 1313: Currently, a federal mandate requires screenings for lead in all children ages 1 (31% are actually screened) and 2 (47% are screened) covered by Medicaid. This bill expands screening to all children 6 and under. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box noted, “Children are especially vulnerable to the effects of lead because of their developing brain, nervous system and bone structure which absorbs a higher amount of lead.” The bill serves as duty to young Hoosiers.
Fear (of utilities)
HEA 1221: The power needed to charge public electric vehicles has to come from somewhere, and someone has to pay for electricity. This bill ensures that utility monopolies receive a cut. Indiana ratepayers will help carry the burden.
Duty
SEA 1: Taxpayers won’t be required to have Adjusted Gross Income Tax liability in order to qualify for an automatic taxpayer refund. This will result in an estimated 440,000 additional individual receiving a portion of the excess reserve that is set aside for the automatic taxpayer refund.
Fear
SEA 388: A fear that may be justified. This one shakes a Hoosier fist at China in the name of national security. Beginning July 1, a foreign business entity cannot acquire agricultural land for crop farming or timber production. Other uses such as poultry, livestock and seed research are allowed. “There’s a growing problem in the U.S. with China buying hundreds of thousands of acres of crop ground as part of their stated goal of controlling as much farm property as they can get control of under their One Belt, One Road program,” Sen. Mark Messmer, the bill’s author, said. “It’s important that crop ground be used to supply food security to our country first.”
Duty
SEA 134: Did transparency win? Any government agency that accepts private money donations must report them to the State Board of Accounts including salaries that are funded in part by those donations. If the money is donated to the Secretary of State, the report must specify if it’s involved in conducting elections. However, the bill doesn’t prohibit such donations.
Fear
HEA 1116: The Senate Elections Committee removed provisions limiting early absentee voting. Some are still there but original versions point to Republicans fearing Democrats voting. It portends bills with future restrictions.
Duty
SEA 271: This forward-looking yet controversial bill requires the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, to adopt rules for small modular nuclear reactors. These are typically encased underground in concrete. Public utilities would benefit and ratepayers will be on the hook for costs. But clean energy is becoming crucial. Concerns abound over nuclear energy such as handling waste and swelling timelines for implementation. The new technology is a key part of the future of the U.S. Department of Energy. Cross your fingers on this one.