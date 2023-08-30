The alleys of Elwood are not litter boxes for free-roaming cats.
Yet many residents are paws-itive that feral cats are ruling the alleys.
In 2021, one woman posted this complaint online: “To who ever owns the 7 thousand cats around N E and 16th St: I’m going to start calling animal control and setting traps. You are an irresponsible pet owner.
“I don’t want to hear a single complaint from any of my neighbors about my dogs barking because of the endless parade of cats moving through the alley and my yard!”
In response to such stray comments, the Elwood City Council recently approved the expenditure of $2,500 to cover the cost of neutering cats by castrating males and spaying females. Feral cats are to be caught, neutered and then returned to their colonies.
“Trap-Neuter-Return,” or TNR, isn’t purr-fect and some animal rights groups oppose it.
On a serious note, Florida researchers monitored cats from 1999 to 2001 in two Miami parks where a TNR program was used. Cat populations increased over time due to new cats coming into colonies, either through illegal dumping or as the result of stray cats showing up. It is a case study where TNR wasn’t successful.
As Ernest Hemingway offered, “One cat just leads to another.”
A 2022 study found that controlling cats’ fertility can reduce free-roaming populations. But the process must be performed over a long period of time with ill cats being euthanized and others placed for adoption.
Free-roaming cats aren’t to be blamed.
This invasion is an owner’s (or past owner’s) problem. Cats often get dumped along roadways. Residents move, leaving behind pets. Feral cats avoid human contact, so they’re not easy to catch. Doors and windows are left open in this heat, inviting cats to wander outside. Community cats also can carry rabies and parasites.
The Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society, based in Elwood, routinely posts requests for people to adopt rescue pets. So does the Elwood Animal Shelter.
Both the city shelter and Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic in Noblesville offer services, though it might take a few calls and messages to reach them. Spaying a female cat costs $55; neutering males costs $50. Microchip tracking devices — chips inserted into the cats, not the owners — run about $25. It’s not a bad idea for Elwood to consider as a penalty if owners of roaming cats are found.
Elwood has ordinances addressing animal care.
Owners are to immunize cats and dogs over the age of six months for rabies. Pets must be brought into a temperature-controlled facility if temperatures rise above 90 degrees or fall below 20 degrees.
That brings up the unwillingness of cat owners to pay for services. If costs are prohibitive, then perhaps you shouldn’t own a cat. At the least, love your pets enough that they don’t roam Elwood streets.