Elwood city officials expect by the end of this year to have 10 police cars converted from gas guzzlers to propane burners. That’s about half of the department’s fleet.
The gas-to-propane conversion is slowly creeping across Indiana and finding a home with municipalities that want to save taxpayers money.
The evidence can often be seen on city streets. Let’s face it, police often let their engines run, especially when the car has a canine partner in the back seat.
A typical passenger car emits 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide a year. Propane, considered a clean alternative fuel, emits a much lower amount of carbon dioxide and does not emit wastes such as methane or sulfur dioxide. Currently, propane is about $1 a gallon cheaper than gasoline.
Conversions, however, aren’t cheap, sometimes costing between $1,000 and $5,000 a vehicle. Thankfully, an Anderson-based firm, TRUE Alternative Fuel Systems, will outfit the cars in exchange for the city buying its propane from the company for five years.
The outlook for 10 police cruisers in Elwood is good.
Although propane has been used to power vehicles since the 1940s, its use has grown in prominence as cities turn to greener alternatives such as solar, propane, compressed natural gas and other sources.
Hammond police made the conversion in 2018. In 2011, Fort Wayne’s fleet was 50% E85 compatible; they worked with a retailer to install three public stations. In 2013, the city of Franklin moved some of its vehicles to propane with the idea that the payback period for a $3,500 conversion for one Ford F-250 would be about 15 months.
The move to cheaper and cleaner fuels has varied from city to city.
Elwood seems to have found a workable solution. It plans to eventually convert all its cruisers. They will keep standard fuel tanks; once the propane runs out, the engine will switch to gasoline. But the propane tank is expected to allow each vehicle to travel 200 to 250 additional miles per each fill-up.
All told, this is a positive sign that Elwood officials are seeking options to keep a hold on the rising costs of government and show residents the value of greener living.