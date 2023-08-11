For students, every step matters on the way through a school day. That’s something we should all keep in mind as the 2023-24 academic year begins at Madison County area schools.
If you’re a student’s caregiver, make sure they get up on time, get a good breakfast and have all of their books and binders with them. Tell them you love them and that you’re proud of them. Remind them to work hard, to behave and to treat teachers, administrators and other students with respect.
If you’re a bus driver taking kids to school, give them a smile and wish them good morning as they board. Let them know the rules and require that they follow them, but be sympathetic and understanding if their day isn’t starting well. Above all, pay attention to the road and drive safely. It’s your number one job.
If you’re a motorist out on the road as the school day is about to begin, pay attention. Stop when a school bus’ stop arm goes out. Drive carefully in the vicinity. Be aware that kids might dart out into the street. They’re just kids. You’re an adult. It’s your responsibility. Even if you’re in a hurry to get to work.
If you’re a teacher, you know what to do. Teach the kids. Require that they’re respectful to you and others. Encourage them. Tell them you’re proud of them when they do well; tell them you know they can do better when they fall short. Be understanding, but challenge them to think deeper, understand better and develop skills. And there’s this: Listen to them.
If you’re a school administrator, invest in the teachers. Trust them. Believe in them. Give them freedom. Challenge them, too. Set expectations high for student achievement. But recognize that achievement comes in many forms, not just on standardized tests.
If you’re a paraprofessional, a lunch room worker, a custodian or another staff member, set a good example for the students. Smile. Ask them how their day is going. Keep the building clean. Serve with hospitality. And expect them to show you and others respect.
If you’re a coach, let them know you value them as people more than as athletes. Make fun the first priority. Respect the star of the team and the last player on the bench equally. Compliment good teamwork and sacrifice. Demand they show good sportsmanship.
If you’re a caregiver and can’t be home when your child returns, leave them a nice note and something to eat. Let them know when you’ll be back. When you get home, ask how their day was. Ask what they learned. Read a book with them. Tell them you love them as you tuck them in at night.
And then the next day, do it all over again.