Nearly 100 times since the start of 2020, a person with a gun has opened fire at a school in the United States.
Many such attacks result in no deaths, just an injury or two. In most of the fatal school shootings, only one person has died.
But the mass tragedies come much too often. Most recently, in May, 22 died and 18 were injured during a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Whenever school shootings — particularly those that inflict the highest death tolls — occur, students, parents and educators realize: It could happen here.
We are comforted, to an extent by another realization: It probably won’t.
On Thursday, Nov. 17, our community was reminded again of the vulnerability of local schools to the prospect of such a tragedy.
That day, a student was taken into police custody after he took a handgun into Anderson High School, which was then locked down and closed the next day for police and school officials to sweep the building. On Monday, AHS reopened with enhanced security: Additional police officers and wand metal detectors were deployed.
What did the student intend to do with the gun? Nothing? Show it to friends? Threaten someone? Shoot another student or a teacher? Or — dare we imagine — did he intend to shoot up the place and kill as many as he could?
We’ll likely never know the answer. But this much is clear: Whatever the armed student set out to do, it’s good that he was stopped before he could accomplish it.
The student had posted on social media that he had a gun at school, and another student reported the post to the administration.
“This allowed us to prevent a situation that could have been much worse,” said Anderson Community Schools Superintendent Joe Cronk.
The reporting student may have prevented a tragedy.
That’s a lesson to us all. If you hear a rumor that a student has a weapon or see a social media post about it, don’t assume that it’s not true or that it’s just a kid trying to get attention. Such assumptions can be deadly. Call the school and the police immediately.
Then it’s up to authorities to move quickly, to assume the tip is a fact.
In this case, Anderson school officials did the right thing by calling in police officers and removing the suspect from the school. ACS alerted stakeholders through social media posts, a proactive step to communicate the situation clearly.
It’s also paramount that schools directly address speculation that spreads like wildfire on social media. In this case, rumors of more guns in the school were rampant.
“Let me be clear, because I know there has been a lot of speculation on social media,” Cronk said the day after the incident. “There was one handgun, not multiple or more powerful weapons. Furthermore, the gun was never discharged and no one was injured.”
Thankfully, Anderson, Indiana, wasn’t added on Nov. 17 to the long list of communities staggered by school shootings over the past few years.
When will our turn come? Hopefully, never. Probably never.
But we must prepare as if it were inevitable.