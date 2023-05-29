On this Memorial Day, Hoosiers will be winding down from a weekend of Indy 500 racing, family gatherings and, perhaps, live music or picnicking. It’s the unofficial start of summer.
Of course, we should leave room to observe the purpose of Memorial Day: remembering members of the military who died while in service.
That was the original intent of the former Decoration Day.
Its start is attributed to Waterloo, New York, where a ceremony was held May 5, 1866 — three years after the Civil War ended. People flew flags at half-staff from their homes. Businesses closed to help residents focus on the fallen soldiers.
But before that date at Waterloo — officially recognized as the “birthplace” of Memorial Day by Congress in 1966 — there were smaller observances.
Of note, there is a marker at Woodlawn Cemetery in Carbondale, Illinois, stating that a memorial service was held in April 1866. That event inspired local resident, Gen. John A. Logan, commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, to issue General Order 11 establishing a national memorial day on May 30, 1868.
Many early events focused on Confederate deaths, which left some in the North avoiding observances. The Vincennes Sun newspaper opined that residents could decorate the graves of rebel soldiers as a way of soothing feelings of resentment.
Observances were held across the country.
That year, a crowd of 10,000 attended a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, honoring soldiers of the South. At Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, 80 children who had been left orphans by the death of soldiers placed flowers at graves. They were assisted by 80 young military members as a crowd of 3,500 stood by.
We now observe Memorial Day on the last Monday in May.
Tragically, we have added thousands of names to the lists of the fallen as wars have refused to leave us in peace.
Hoosiers of 2023 can keep Memorial Day a somber moment, a sacred tradition, a time to mourn.
Memorial Day has grown to honor those beyond military service, a time when, as The Terre Haute Weekly Express wrote in 1869, “Why not make the day one for bedecking the graves of civilians, of both sexes, as well as of soldiers?”
In commemorating fallen soldiers and deceased family members, we call to mind the message behind Memorial Day: The deceased should not be forgotten.
Their graves, left lonely for most of the year, should be strewn lovingly and reverently with flowers, markers or small flags that show they are not forgotten.