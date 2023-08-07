His nation under attack by a military junta, Niger President Mohamed Bazoum penned an op-ed piece that was published Aug. 3 in The Washington Post.
He cited the economic and social gains he had helped implement since being democratically elected in 2021. Indeed, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called the west-central African country “a model of resilience, a model of democracy, a model of cooperation.”
Niger has been plagued by the terrorist group Boko Haram. But Bazoum wrote that there had been no attacks for two years.
He thanked the U.S. Agency for International Development for shifting operations from humanitarian aid to development initiatives such as building sustainable energy, improving agricultural productivity and educating the next generation of Nigerian leaders.
He then wrote, “Thanks to our allies’ support and training from partners, including the Indiana National Guard, Niger is now the safest it has been in the past 15 years.”
Hoosiers often think of the Indiana National Guard assisting drivers in navigating icy roads or encouraging high schoolers to consider military careers. But Niger’s president brought the guard’s mission, or one of them, to light.
The guard is part of the 100-nation State Partnership Program that is administered by the National Guard Bureau and executed by state adjutants general. Guided by foreign policy goals of the U.S. State Department, the program has established the Indiana National Guard as a partner with Slovakia for 20 years and Niger since 2017, among other partnerships.
Last September, the guard at Camp Atterbury hosted three medics from the Niger Armed Forces. The week-long training included sessions on public health, mental health and basic sanitary needs.
As Niger faced extremist threats in 2018, Indiana guardsmen went to train with Nigerian troops in a multinational exercise. Last year, soldiers from the 138th Regiment Indiana Regional Training Institute trained 120 Nigerian armed forces for six weeks in an effort to move Niger closer to American doctrine.
That might have been one reason — anti-American sentiment — for the July coup; junta leaders recently recalled ambassadors to the U.S. and its important military partner, France.
Granted, the Indiana National Guard has come into Indiana news recently as some guard members questioned legislation signed into law that gives its adjutant general ability to convene the still rare court martial among other disciplinary changes, and also for a guard member who allegedly uploaded porn while at Camp Atterbury.
Such distractions, though serious, shouldn’t place the objective into question. The Indiana National Guard is not only a partner with Hoosiers in times of need but an international partner spreading U.S. policy, military training and democratic principles to guide other nations in becoming stable and prosperous.
Bazoum’s op-ed underscored the promise of the Indiana unit’s mission. The Indiana National Guard deserves praise for partnering to deliver strategic aims inside a country striving to carry out democratic principles.