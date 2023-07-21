Madison County’s bicentennial is a year-long celebration and one well worth your participation.
The history of this county extends well beyond its borders, even as far as the sea.
The recent OceanGate disaster put the Titanic back in the spotlight, but Madison County residents might be surprised to know that we share a bit of our history with that famous shipwreck.
Charles Hallace Romaine, an Anderson resident who survived the sinking of the Titanic, is buried in Maplewood Cemetery.
Folks can learn more about Romaine and that ill-fated ship Oct. 23 at the Madison County Historical Society. A presentation scheduled for Monday is sold out.
Romaine’s story is just one of many in the rich history of our county. This year, that history is being celebrated with dozens of events, both fun and educational.
On Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m. downtown Anderson will come alive with the Bicentennial Birthday Bonanza, featuring entertainment, activities and displays about the county’s history. If you can’t make it to Sunday’s event, you can read about it in Monday’s edition of The Herald Bulletin.
On Sept. 9, you can enjoy a movie in the park, including a highlight of the contributions of Madison County’s Black community.
On Oct. 1 at the Gruenewald Historic House, volunteers will dress in period costumes from the early 20th century.
And to finish the celebration with a bang, a birthday party will be held on Nov. 10 (the county’s birthday) at the historic Paramount Theatre.
Various bicentennial displays will be at the Madison County 4-H Fair this week in Alexandria and more events can be found at madisoncounty200.com.
Check the newspaper and heraldbulletin.com for coverage of current and future bicentennial events, and take the time to enjoy one of these Bicentennial events and celebrate 200 years of Madison County! All bicentennial events are listed on the celebration’s official website, madisoncounty200.com.