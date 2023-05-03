Fewer than two in 10 registered voters in Anderson and Lapel (the only two local communities with contested races) combined had voted in the primary by the time polls closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Why so few?
Was it the chilly weather? Was it the scarcity of contest races on the Democratic and Republican ballots?
Could it have been that some voters believed their preferred candidates would win easily, so why vote? Or the opposite — voters surmised that their candidates of choice didn't stand a chance, so they stayed home?
In fairness, most folks lead really busy lives, with their jobs, their families and their other responsibilities making it difficult to find time for other pursuits. Still, you'd think that people who are really committed to participatory democracy would figure out how to get away for an hour to cast a ballot.
With fewer folks voting, those who did turn out for the primary had the power of the ballot firmly clenched in their fists. Some of the races were decided by less that 1% of the vote.
The Anderson mayoral primary races, in particular, were decided by razor-thin margins.
On the Republican side, Anderson City Councilman Jon Bell nipped frequent mayoral candidate Rob Jozwiak by just four votes. The other candidate in the race, Carol Miller, was only 13 votes behind Bell. Total votes cast in the race topped 2,500.
Just think, though, if five more people who preferred Jozwiak had voted, the outcome would have been flipped.
The Democratic mayoral primary was exceptionally close as well. After 3,839 votes were counted, incumbent two-term Mayor Tom Broderick had prevailed over second place Rodney Chamberlain by just 32 votes. Chamberlain's camp is mulling a recount.
So, the primary (please excuse the pun) lesson to be derived is this: In any election, but particularly in local races, if you'll commit to vote and persuade a few of your like-minded friends to do likewise, you can turn the results.
It's a lesson to be remembered for November's general election.